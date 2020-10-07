🔊 Listen to this

Cory Spangenberg added to his league lead in doubles during a rough week for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Lions went 2-4, dropping to 42-46-2 on the season and slipping to 10 games out of the lead in fourth place out of six teams in the Pacific League.

Spangenberg, a third baseman/left fielder from Clarks Summit, was 4-for-22 on the week with a double, homer, walk, run scored and RBI.

On the season, Spangenberg is hitting .279 in 84 games. He leads the Pacific League with 24 doubles and seven triples.