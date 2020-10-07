🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights girls tennis team will conclude its regular season with a Lackawanna League match Wednesday at Scranton.

The Comets (12-1) are positioned to hold the top seed when they open defense of their District 2-4 Class 3A team championship with a quarterfinal match at home Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Final ratings are still being determined, but the most likely quarterfinal opponent appears to be Crestwood, with Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Valley West also among the possibilities.

In girls volleyball, Lackawanna Trail (4-2) is home Thursday against defending champion Blue Ridge (4-3) in a meeting of the top two teams in the ratings race for the top seed in the District 2 Class A tournament.

Lackawanna Trail currently has a .568-.561 lead in that ratings race.

In field hockey, Lackawanna Trail (5-2 in league and 6-2 overall) has a Wyoming Valley Conference home game Monday, Oct. 12 against Hazleton Area (5-3 and 5-4).

In football, Lackawanna Trail continues to ease into the corona-virus delayed season.

The Lions opened with Holy Cross, a team that was unable to field a team a year ago.

Next up is a Friday home game against Montrose, which was winless last season and lost its season opener, 51-0, Friday at home against Susquehanna in the coaching debut of Kerry Patton.

Susquehanna threw Montrose for losses on the Meteors’ first five offensive plays, scored 35 first-quarter points and scored all 51 of its points in the first half.

Montrose finished with minus-19 yards rushing.