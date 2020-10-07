🔊 Listen to this

David Pompey from the Country Club of Scranton posted a four-stroke victory in the Anthracite Golf Association’s 70th annual Men’s Coal Scuttle, which was played at Glenmaura National Golf Club and Wyoming Valley Country Club Sept. 26-27.

Pompey shot 68-70 for a 4-under-par, 138.

Thomas Coleman and David Mecca from Wemberly Hills finished tied for 11th and 13th. Coleman shot 75-72—147 while Mecca had 75-73—148.

Cory Calvert from the Country Club of Scranton was tied for 19th with 75-74—149.

Wyoming Valley Country Club won the team competition with a two-day score of 582, four strokes better than Honesdale Golf Club, which was fourth, 12 strokes back after one day.

Country Club of Scranton was fourth with a 592 and Wemberly Hills placed seventh with 601.

The field of 14 teams was trimmed to nine following one round.

Glen Oak Country Club was 10th with a 318. The Scranton Canoe Club wound up in a tie for 13th with 344.

PROFESSIONAL TOUR

Country Club of Scranton member Brandon Matthews has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA’s LOCALiQ Series heading into the last regularly scheduled event of that tour.

Matthews shot three straight rounds in the 60s for the second straight week, giving him six such rounds in a nine-day stretch and seven straight on the newly created tour.

The latest effort allowed Matthews to finish tied for 25th Friday in The Challenge at Harbor Hills in Lady Lake, Fla.

The Pittston Area and Temple University graduate sandwiched rounds of 69 around a second-round 66 to finish at 6-under-par, 204.

Matthews is in 29th place in the Race to the Bahamas Points List, putting him in position to be among the top 78 players that go to Paradise Island, Bahamas Oct. 26-30, for a season-ending, 72-hole tournament for the tour, which was created to help replace PGA International Tour events lost to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

The last of the seven, full-field events, the Classic at The Club at West Hills in Florida, is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday.