Lackawanna Trail had played 20 football games, many of them on a high level of competition, since Holy Cross last took the field.

It showed Friday night when the coronavirus-abbreviated 2020 season got underway with Lackawanna Trail rolling over visiting Holy Cross, 55-7, in a Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 game.

The gap between the two programs was already large when they last met, in the 2018 regular-season finale, and Lackawanna Trail won, 48-6.

In fact, the difference between the two teams was 41-0 at halftime in that game and again Friday night.

The 2019 Holy Cross football season never got off the ground because of a lack of players.

Lackawanna Trail extended its 2019 season all the way to the next-to-last weekend of the season, one year after playing on the final weekend, in the 2018 state championship.

The bad news for Holy Cross included that all-state fullback/linebacker Ray Melnikoff was still around to terrorize the Crusaders. Once again, he scored three touchdowns on just seven touches.

The only things preventing the two-time, 1,000-yard rusher from a 100-yard game in the season opener were the Lions taking over too close to the goal line and how early the game was decided.

And, as was the case 23 months ago, Melnikoff, who rushed for 83 yards, had plenty of help.

Five other players scored touchdowns, two quarterbacks threw touchdown passes on a night when they combined to hit their only three attempts, the running game averaged 9.3 yards per carry, the defense held Holy Cross to negative yards in the first half and the special teams produced a touchdown.

Outside linebacker Johnny Halter combined with strong line play on a Lions defense that constantly set up the offense with short fields.

Halter made a tackle for a five-yard loss on the game’s second play and the middle of the line threw the Crusaders for a two-yard loss on a fourth-and-one quarterback sneak from their 35.

Melnikoff broke one tackle early, then had a clear path to the pylon on the right side to score on a 33-yard run on the team’s first offensive play of the season.

The Lions defense, an errant shot gun snap and a 19-yard Tenzen Lewis punt return conspired to set up Lackawanna Trail at the Holy Cross 26 for the second possession.

This time, Melnikoff needed two carries to score, going nine yards, then 17 for the touchdown. He missed for the only time in six first-half, extra-point attempts, but the Lions had a 13-0 lead before the midway point of the first quarter.

Lackawanna Trail waited until the second quarter to add four touchdowns in less than eight minutes to open the lead to 41-0 at halftime.

The Lions had one touchdown called back on the second play of the second quarter, but they continued the drive until Owen Lisk threw a pass to Tyler Rozanski in the left flat off play action on second down for a 15-yard touchdown.

Bad snaps by Holy Cross – one on fourth down – set the Lions up at the Crusaders 22 and 33, leading to three touchdowns in less than four minutes.

Lisk’s second pass of the game, to Evan Litwin, covered 17 yards to the 5 and Melnikoff scored his third touchdown from there.

Kody Cresswell took an inside reverse 19 yards to the 2, then went up the middle for the touchdown on the next play.

Holy Cross executed its next punt snap, but with the punter just five yards behind the line, Cole Choplosky was there to block the kick.

Litwin scooped up the blocked punt and took it in 20 yards for a touchdown in the final minute of the half.

The freshman passing combination of Steve Jervis to Lukas Gumble produced a 9-yard touchdown on the first possession of the second half.

Another freshman, Hunter Patterson, ran 22 yards for a touchdown and 55-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.