Abington Heights players Rachel McDonald and Anna Scoblick continued to be among the leaders of the NEPA Elite Lewis 17U girls basketball team as it wrapped up its first season Saturday and Sunday in the Hoop Group Girls Championship at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim Township.

Senior guard McDonald was the team’s top scorer and its clear leader through an overtime period that produced a win in the team’s first game of the weekend. Junior forward Scoblick led the team in scoring in one game and shared the rebound lead in another.

McDonald had nine of the team’s 10 overtime points in a 61-55 victory over Alpha Tier Athletics. She finished with a team-high 19 points with the help of three 3-pointers and 6-for-8 shooting from the line.

Scoblick had five points and six rebounds against Alpha Tier, then shared the team lead of seven rebounds while again scoring five points in a 39-32 loss to the New Jersey Belles.

After finishing second in its three-team pool, NEPA Elite was third in its four-team bracket, finishing the weekend 2-2 and the season 16-8.

Scoblick went 5-for-9 while leading the team with 14 points, along with grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists in a 51-48 loss to New Jersey Belles-Truhan.

The team closed its season with a 56-50 victory over I-90 Elite-Pinkerton in which Scoblick scored five points to finish the weekend with 29 points in four games.

NEPA Elite won the two biggest titles available in the finale.

The NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls won the Hoop Group Showcase League title by winning the HGSL Division at the weekend championships.

NEPA Elite Genco 17U won the 2021 Division, the same one in which the Lewis team competed.

Both the Genco and Clark teams went 4-0 for the weekend.