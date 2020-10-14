🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights freshman Will Marion helped the NEPA Elite 14U boys AAU team win its pool at the season-ending October Jam Fest, a Hoop Group event played at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim Township Saturday and Sunday.

Marion led the team in scoring in one game and steals in the other during Saturday’s two pool victories in the 15U (2004) Division.

NEPA Elite defeated East Coast Power-Danzig, coached by Abington Heights graduate Ross Danzig, 53-46, with Marion going 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and scoring 16 points. He also had two steals, two assists and two blocked shots in the game.

Marion had nine points, four rebounds and four steals in a 46-38 victory over Team Final Red.

Mason Fedor and Eugene Curtin, two other Abington Heights freshmen, were also part of the wins.

Fedor had 10 rebounds in the first win, then 10 points and seven rebounds in the second.

Curtin, who had two points in each game, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists against East Coast Power.

Jacob Anderson from Abington Heights was part of the NEPA Elite Basalyga 17U boys team, which reached the Open (2021) Division Pool E-G championship game. The team coached by Abington Heights graduate Clay Basalyga won its pool, then lost the title game, 66-63, to Central Pennsylvania Elite Hofsass.

Anderson made all four of his shots from the floor in the title game while finishing with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Gavin Bednarz, a Scranton Prep player from the Abingtons, had six points and four rebounds when the NEPA Elite Coyle 17U boys knocked off 2019 Under Armour Association national champion Philly Pride, 52-51, Saturday.

Bednarz had seven points in the second half Sunday when NEPA Elite Coyle pulled away from a tie and closed its first season with a consolation game win, 66-52, over South Jersey Hoops Elite.

Clair Marion, an Abington Heights senior and Will’s sister, was part of the NEPA Elite Clark 17U girls team winning the Hoop Group Showcase League title a week earlier. She had seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots during four games on the championship weekend, and finished third on the team in steals for the season as a whole.