Lackawanna Trail abruptly halted athletic competition Thursday and later extended the suspension of sports through at least Oct. 23 while the Junior-Senior High School is closed.

While they were preparing for practice and games Thursday, coaches and teams were informed that there were three positive COVID-19 cases in the Junior-Senior High School with a fourth presumed case. Because of those cases, all athletic and other extracurricular activities were being postponed through at least Tuesday.

That postponement was extended as the school district dealt with additional cases.

An announcement from superintendent Matthew Rakauskas, which remained on the front page of the school web site as of Tuesday afternoon, said the school will remain closed through Oct. 23 because “we have more than five positive COVID-19 cases.”

The statement also said that “students may not be on campus or participate in athletics or extracurricular activities during the closure.”

While Abington Heights chose to forego contact sports this fall, Lackawanna Trail went with its full athletic program with all teams operating up until the interruption.

The division championship golf team at Lackawanna Trail was able to complete its season prior to the stoppage.

Three other winning teams at the school are impacted to varying degrees by the stoppage.

Lackawanna Trail has been to the state final in 2018 and state semifinal in 2019 in football, but a return trip to the playoffs seems to be just about ruled out at this stage.

In part because of the Lackawanna Football Conference’s decision to push back the start of the season, the Lions have only played one game, a 55-7 rout of Holy Cross. A Friday home game with Montrose and an upcoming game with Dunmore were both canceled, leaving Lackawanna Trail with a three-game schedule at this time.

The field hockey team is off to a 7-2 start and headed toward a likely quarterfinal home game in the District 2 Class A playoffs.

The girls volleyball team is 3-2 and in a close battle with defending champion Blue Ridge for the top two seeds in the District 2 Class A tournament. Blue Ridge has also had its sports programs shut down because of positive COVID-19 cases. The Raiders stopped competing one day after the Lions.

Lackawanna Trail also has boys and girls cross country teams. If competition is able to resume Oct. 24, it would give those teams time to compete in the District 2 Championships the following week.

Earlier last week, two state-level moves continued to make adjustments for the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized its state tournament brackets.

A decision had been made earlier to reduce the fields in state events, but some adjustments were needed based on recent developments.

The football brackets went through more alterations after District 11 (Lehigh Valley) and District 8 (city of Pittsburgh) chose not to participate this year while District 12 (city of Philadelphia) changed its earlier position and requested to be included.

The district football playoff fields need to be reduced when the PIAA decided to complete its football playoffs on Thanksgiving weekend, earlier than originally planned, as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. District 2 is still working to finalize those plans.

State cross country fields were also expanded slightly after earlier cuts were made, but none of the additional spots went to District 2. In District 2, only the team champion and five best other individuals will advance.

Gov. Tom Wolf loosened restrictions on attendance, which had been limiting events to 25 indoor and 250 outdoor, including participants.

Schools have a bit more room for flexibility under restrictions based on a percentage of facility capacity.