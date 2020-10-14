The Colonial States Athletic Conference, which includes Clarks Summit University and Keystone College, has decided to delay the start of winter sports seasons until at least the New Year.

The CSAC Board of Directors, which earlier canceled all fall sports seasons, decided on Sept. 30 to suspend all intercollegiate competition through Dec. 31.

Colleges are allowed in conduct training and conditioning activities if they can do so within local, state and national health guidelines and National Collegiate Athletic Association regulations.

According to a news release, “the Board of Directors made this difficult decision to extend the suspension of intercollegiate competition after reviewing the latest information and recommendations detailed in the Core Principles for Resocialization, which was circulated to the membership by the NCAA Sports Science Institute,” in late September.

Conference administrators will continue to assess all available data regarding the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the viability of safe intercollegiate competition and travel in the spring semester.

The CSAC Board of Directors will reconvene by Nov. 30 to reassess the status of intercollegiate competition.