The Abington Heights boys golf team made it through the step that had tripped up the team a year ago.

Bryce Florey shot 80 and James Flickinger added an 81 Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club to lead the Comets to a 334-350 victory over East Juniata in a District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional playoff match.

The win puts Abington Heights in the Class 3A field for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Team Golf Championships Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

East Juniata won the meeting between district champions in 2019.

In the state team golf format, each team sends out five players with the best four individual scores combining for the team score.

East Juniata matched Abington Heights in the top two spots, but the Comets had superior depth, finishing 10, nine and 32 shots better when comparing each team’s third, fourth and fifth golfers.

Luke Morgan shot 85 and Michael Marion 88 to complete the team score. Quinn Birch provided insurance with a 90, which was better than East Juniata’s third-lowest score.

Both Scranton Prep teams are also headed to the state tournament.

The Cavaliers are going in Class 2A after beating Lewisburg, 325-358, in another match at Fox Hill. The Classics won entry with their District 2 championship because District 4 did not have a qualified Class 3A team entry.

Michael Sewack shot a 77 and Matthew Tressler, an Abingtons resident, added 79 for Scranton Prep.

The Lackawanna League will have four entries in the state tournament with the Elk Lake girls making their third straight trip in Class 3A.

DISTRICT 2 INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Lackawanna League swept all four titles Oct. 5 at Elkview Country Club when it also claimed eight of the 12 individual state berths that were available.

Bill Pabst and Gwen Powell from North Pocono won the Class 3A titles while Michael Sewack from Scranton Prep and Chloe Sipe from Elk Lake won the Class 2A championships.

Abington Heights’ state-qualifying team was unable to get any individuals through.

James Flickinger and Bryce Florey each shot 79 in windy conditions to finish as part of a three-way tie for fourth in Class 3A boys where three state spots were available to the 29-player field. They finished one shot out of third place.

Luke Morgan shot 87 to finished tied for 14th. Quinn Hamilton withdrew.

Scranton Prep had three of the four qualifiers in Class 2A boys with Thomas Lynch and Matthew Tressler joining Sewack.

Tressler, who lives in the Abington Heights School District, tied for third with Lake-Lehman’s Michael Lugiano by shooting 81 and making it through a three-way playoff that included another Lake-Lehman player, Michael Sholtis.

Andrew Maddock, a Wyoming Seminary player from the Abingtons, finished tied for 14th among 27 players chasing four state berths. He shot 85.

Lackawanna Trail’s Andrew Kazmierczak shot 89 and tied for 17th. Teammate J.P. Gilroy had a 93 and was tied for 23rd.

Liz Franchetti from Abington Heights shot 94 and was sixth in Class 3A girls where 13 players were pursuing three state spots.

DISTRICT 2 TEAM

James Flickinger shot a 2-under-par, 73 Oct. 1 at Fox Hill Country Club to lead Abington Heights to a 319-337 victory over Hazleton Area for the District 2 Class 3A boys team championship.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep repeated as the district team champions.

Michael Marion added a 79, giving Abington Heights the two best scores in its match.

Bryce Florey’s 82 and Luke Morgan’s 85 completed the team score.

Hazleton Area was led by Joey Rebarchick with an 81.

Scranton Prep, the state runner-up in Class 2A the last two seasons, repeated its district title with a 317-327 victory over Lake-Lehman.

The Cavaliers won with balance, placing all five players at 82 or better.

Michael Sewack’s 76 made him the medalist, putting him two shots in front of Lake-Lehman’s Mike Lugiano and Michael Sholtis.

Michael Lynch and Thomas Lynch each shot 80 for the Cavaliers. Ben Galko completed the four-man team score with an 81 and Matt Tressler provided insurance with an 82.