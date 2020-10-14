Cory Spangenberg went just 2-for-14 without an extra-base hit in five games for the Saitama Seibu Lions during the past week in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

The Abington Heights graduate continues to lead all of the NPB in triples in seven. He is tied for first in the Pacific League and tied for second in the NPB in doubles with 24 after being caught by Daichi Suzuki from the Tohuku Rakuten Golden Eagles during the week.

Spangenberg drew three walks, was successful in his only stolen base attempt, scored one run and drove in another during the week.

The Seibu Lions went 3-1-1 to improve their record to 45-47-3. They remain fourth out of six teams in the Pacific League, 8½ games out of the lead.

On the season, Spangenberg is hitting .273 with 12 homers, 45 RBI and seven stolen bases.