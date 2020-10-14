Defending champion Abington Heights earned the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A girls tennis team tournament, which is scheduled to move into the semifinal round Thursday.

The Comets were scheduled to open the playoffs Tuesday at home in a quarterfinal with eighth-seeded Crestwood.

The winners of Tuesday’s four quarterfinals advanced to Thursday’s semifinals, which are scheduled for Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre at 11 a.m. The final will then be played at 3 p.m.

The Abington Heights-Crestwood winner is set to face the Hazleton Area-Delaware Valley in one semifinal. The other half of the bracket had second-seeded North Pocono playing Wallenpaupack and West Scranton playing Scranton.

Abington Heights earned the top seed with a 13-1 record and a .736 in the district’s rating formula.

North Pocono was second at 11-3 and a .655 rating.

The other teams in order of seed, with regular-season records: West Scranton (9-5), Hazleton Area (8-5), Delaware Valley (7-7), Scranton (6-8), Wallenpaupack (6-8) and Crestwood (4-7).

Unlike previous years, the Class 3A tennis tournaments will be strictly a District 2 event rather than a District 2-4 Subregional including a strong Williamsport program.

Lackawanna League champion Scranton Prep, with six of its seven starters from the Abingtons, is the second seed in the nine-team District 2 Class 2A tournament, which follows a similar schedule to Class 3A.

The Kirby Park schedule for Thursday has Class 2A semifinals at noon and finals at 4 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary, the Wyoming Valley Conference champion and defending district champion, has an 11-0 record and is the only team seeded ahead of the Classics (14-0).

When Scranton Prep defeated Abington Heights in the match that decided the Lackawanna League title, Abington Heights School District residents Megan McDonald and Camilla Rinaldi were the first two singles players while Annie Johnson-Claire Kelly and Leelah Farrell-Willa Farrell were the doubles teams.

District 2 moves into singles tournament play Saturday with the first three rounds. Class 3A will play at North Pocono for the first time with Class 2A at the traditional Kirby Park site.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at Kirby Park.

Singles seeds are being determined in a Wednesday night meeting.

In golf, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Individual Championships will be played Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Abingtons resident Matthew Tressler is one of three Scranton Prep players in the field.