Abby Marion finished first among the girls both times and Abington Heights posted team victories in both boys and girls during a pair of non-league cross country meets just two days apart.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 18, Holy Cross 45

Abby Marion finished in 20:31.4 Thursday, 37 seconds in front of teammate Maia Arcangelo, who came in second.

Abington Heights took eight of the top nine spots.

After Kaitlyn Farrell from Holy Cross finished third, she was followed by Allison Dammer, Emma Horsley, Grace Bath, Caly Yankow, Abby Adamsky and Casey Healey.

Abington Heights 18, Scranton Prep 42

Abby Marion, Gigi Sabatini and Maia Arcangelo finished 1-2-3 to lead Abington Heights to the win Oct. 6.

Marion and Sabatini each finished in under 21 minutes.

Avery Tompkins was fourth for Scranton Prep, followed by Emma Horsley from Abington Heights.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Abington Heights 26, Holy Cross 29

Lackawanna League Division 3 leader Holy Cross placed Kevin Jumper and Thomas Lee first and second, but Abington Heights had the next four finishers to hand the Crusaders their first loss in Thursday’s meet.

Gavin Ross was third, followed by Tyler Petty, Tommy Walsh and Alex Duffy.

Abington Heights 20, Scranton Prep 36

Gavin Ross finished in 18:02.41 to lead Abington Heights to the Oct. 6 victory.

Teammate Alex Duffy beat out Scranton Prep’s Graham Oven by less than two seconds to take second place.

Tommy Walsh and Tyler Petty finished fourth and fifth for the Comets.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington Heights 5, Scranton 0

Abington Heights finished out its regular season Oct. 7 with a shutout of Scranton.

The Comets lost just one game in six sets of singles.

Bella Peters and Isabel Holland won, 6-0, 6-0, at first and third singles. Rina Hanumali won, 6-1, 6-0, at second singles.

Faith Bennett-Hanna Adonizio and Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi also won in straight sets in doubles, dropping just five games combined in four sets.

Final Lackawanna League standings: Scranton Prep 14-0, Abington Heights 13-1, Holy Cross 11-3, North Pocono 11-3, Riverside 11-3, West Scranton 9-5, Delaware Valley 7-7, Valley View 7-7, Scranton 6-8, Wallenpaupack 6-8, Honesdale 3-11, Mid Valley 3-11, Montrose 3-11, Dunmore 0-13-1, Western Wayne 0-13-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lackawanna Trail 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Lackawanna Trail posted a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 road win Oct. 7.

The win leaves the Lady Lions at 6-2 in the division for fourth place out of 12 teams and 7-2 overall for fourth place in the nine-team ratings race for seeds in the eight-team District 2 Class A tournament.