Lackawanna Trail’s athletic teams are planning a return to competition, just in time for the football team to try to fight for a district playoff berth and the other teams to enter district competition.

The Lions, who had the last two games postponed in response to COVID-19 cases at the school, have moved their scheduled Friday football game to Monday, Oct. 26 when they will host Susquehanna in a night game.

Lackawanna Trail reached the state final in 2018 and the state semifinals in 2019, but its hopes of reaching the playoffs this season rest on a ratings race in Class 2A after a move up in enrollment.

The various alterations in schedules in response to the coronavirus pandemic left District 2 without time to conduct a playoff in Class 2A. Instead, it will determine its champion based on ratings following games of Oct. 30-31.

Only three of the five Class 2A teams appear to have a shot at representing the district in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Lackawanna Trail is 1-0 with a .590 rating, Susquehanna is 1-1 with a .571 rating and Dunmore is 2-1 with a .469 rating.

Dunmore faces unbeaten Lakeland Friday.

Lackawanna Trail still has a game left with unbeaten Old Forge. That game has been moved back one day to Oct. 31.

With those challenges ahead, the significance of the Lackawanna Trail-Susquehanna game is increased.

Susquehanna opened the season by doing all the scoring in the first half of a 51-0 victory at Montrose. The Sabers then lost at Old Forge, 47-6, when they were unable to produce a first down in the first half.

Lackawanna Trail’s other teams will miss the rest of the regular season, but could join in district play.

The Lady Lions are 7-2 and third in the District 2 Class A ratings race in field hockey making them likely to host a quarterfinal game Monday, Oct. 26.

Lackawanna Trail is 4-2 and second in the ratings race in girls volleyball, making it likely to host a semifinal.

The school also competes in boys and girls cross country.

Neither team would need to compete in the next week.

In girls tennis, District 2 moves to doubles competition Saturday with the first three rounds of the Class 3A tournament at North Pocono and the first three rounds of the 2A tournament at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

The semifinals and finals are Monday, Oct. 26, tentatively at Kirby Park.