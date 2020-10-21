🔊 Listen to this

Abby Marion completed the 3.1-mile cross country course at the Abington Heights Middle School in Newton Township in 20:23:35 Monday afternoon to lead the host Comets to an 15-48 victory over Delaware Valley in a non-league girls meet.

The Abington Heights boys also won, posting a 23-33 victory over Delaware Valley, which finished 5-1 for second in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.

Abington Heights was not part of the league boys or girls cross country schedule this season because of its decision to use staggered starts in its meets as a measure to reduce the COVID-19 risks.

The Comets have, however, excelled in the non-league meets they were able to arrange with teams willing to compete in the staggered start format, which relies on comparing times in addition to runners actually racing against each other.

All four Abington Heights teams – varsity and junior high, boys and girls – improved to 5-0 by winning Monday.

Gigi Sabatini and Maia Arcangelo joined Marion in breaking 21 minutes while finishing second and third.

Allison Dammer and Emma Horsley followed as the Comets took the first five spots.

Delaware Valley’s Adam Kanterman won in 17:16.57, but Abington Heights had the next four finishers to secure the win.

Gavin Ross was second, followed by Alex Duffy, Tyler Petty and Tommy Walsh.

Reese Morgan and Jack Farrell led the way as Abington Heights won the junior high meets, 15-49 in girls and 19-37 in boys.

Monday’s meet was the first in 11 days for the Comets, who had two meets postponed in the meantime.