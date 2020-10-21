🔊 Listen to this

Bella Peters and the Abington Heights team she leads repeated District 2 Class 3A girls tennis championships and they made it look easy.

Peters, a junior, won her third consecutive singles title, losing just four games in eight sets while storming through the bracket.

Abington Heights also won its third straight district team title. The Comets did so without yielding a point in three rounds.

Peters proved to be a tough finisher. Her 6-2, 6-0 victory Monday at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre allowed her to complete the tournament with 6-0 wins in the second set in all four rounds.

The Abington Heights team title was also secured at Kirby Park. The Comets won both semifinal and finals there Thursday by 3-0 scores, beating Delaware Valley, then West Scranton.

In team tournament play singles and doubles matches are not completed once the team result is secured. Abington Heights beat Crestwood, 5-0, in the quarterfinals, but two points went undecided in both the semifinals and finals once the Comets had locked up the three points then needed for a win.

As the number-one singles player, Peters was also prominent in the team championship.

Peters won, 6-0, 6-0, in all three team matches, meaning she won 84 of 88 games in district play.

Rina Hanumali won five of her six sets at second singles in the team tournament by 6-0 scores. The other was 6-2.

Peters and Hanumali were the two Abington Heights entries for the singles tournament and both made it through the opening day, which was contested Saturday at North Pocono Middle School.

Hanumali reached the semifinals before losing to Hazleton Area’s Alyssa Mazurek.

The third-seeded Hanumali defeated Wallenpaupack’s Erika Badner, 6-0, 6-0, then Delaware Valley’s Viktoria Sioretti, 6-2, 6-1, at North Pocono.

When the tournament resumed Monday at Kirby Park, Hanumali won the first set before falling to second-seeded Mazurek, 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Peters had a similar first day. She shut out Hazleton Area’s Madeline Terraccino, 6-0, 6-0, then topped Wyoming Valley West’s Sara Hopkins, 6-1, 6-0.

At Kirby Park, Peters downed Rose Lombardo from Delaware Valley, 6-1, 6-0, before beating Mazurek, 6-2, 6-0.

CLASS 3A TEAM

Abington Heights 3, West Scranton 0

The first doubles team of Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland joined Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali in providing the points needed to win the district title.

Adonizio-Holland defeated Gianna Tallo-Molly Donovan, 6-2, 6-2, taking pressure off of the third singles and second doubles spots where Abington Heights lost the first set but had leads in the second set.

Abington Heights 3, Delaware Valley 0

Abington Heights won every set that was decided.

Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland closed out a 6-2, 6-1 win over Anna Bailor-Sierra Hartman to add to the dominant efforts from Bella Peters and Rina Hanumali at the first two singles spots.

Faith Bennett and the doubles team of Emily Bartell-Elina Joshi had leads when the match was halted.

Abington Heights 5, North Pocono 0

The Comets did not lose a game at home in the Oct. 14 quarterfinal.

Peters, Hanumali and Faith Bennett won in singles, Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland won at first doubles and Abington Heights won second doubles by default.

CLASS 2A SINGLES

Riverside’s Karissa Ghigiarelli, the defending state champion and the only player to defeat Class 3A champion Bella Peters this season, won her third straight district title by taking all 10 sets, 6-0.

Scranton Prep’s Megan McDonald reached the semifinals before losing to Ghigiarelli and teammate Camilla Rinaldi advanced to the quarterfinals. Both are Abingtons residents.

CLASS 2A TEAM

Scranton Prep 3, Riverside 2

Scranton Prep used its depth, sweeping doubles and winning at third singles, to defeat Riverside in Thursday’s championship match.

The doubles teams of Annie Johnson-Claire Kelly and Leelah Farrell-Willa Farrell, made up entirely of players from the Abingtons, lost just two games in four sets.

Carly Habeeb provided the win at third singles.

Scranton Prep 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Camilla Rinaldi won, 6-0, 6-0, at second singles and the Lackawanna League champion Classics swept the doubles matches in straight sets in the semifinals.

Carly Habeeb, Annie Johnson-Claire Kelly and Leelah Farrell-Willa Farrell had the other wins.

Scranton Prep 5, Dallas 0

Scranton Prep entered the tournament as the second seed in the nine-team field and won the opener at home Oct. 14.

The Classics were seeded behind only unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference champion Wyoming Seminary, which was upset by Riverside in the semifinals.