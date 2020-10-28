Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association athletic directors will meet Nov. 4 to begin discussing possible approaches to the winter sports season as school districts continue to deal with surges in COVID-19 cases in many communities in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors is meeting Wednesday. When the state governing body last met earlier this month, its state intention was to begin winter sports seasons on time.

“As we stand today, on Oct. 7, we anticipate starting the winter sports seasons on time with practice on the 20th of November and having our first competition on the 11th (of December),” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said at the time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic came to the forefront for schools and athletic organizations in March, the common question and debate subject has been: “What’s next?”

The PIAA canceled the remainder of the winter state championships, wiped out the entire spring season and chose a slight delay to the start of fall sports. Since the fall decision, the PIAA’s answer to the question has often been to let local schools, leagues and districts decide, based on their local conditions.

A likely discussion point within the LIAA, which oversees Lackawanna League sports, and Wyoming Valley Conference will be whether to set a policy of keeping non-league play within the conference, with teams playing relatively close to home against opponents from other divisions. A second question would be whether such a policy would be a guideline or an enforceable agreement. The LIAA decided to start Lackawanna Football Conference play in October, but Riverside, a member school, ignored the decision and began play three weeks earlier.

On the state level, Lombardi emphasized flexibility and not making decisions too early.

“We all need to be able to adapt. We all need to be able to be flexible and we all need to be patient,” he said.

Fall wrap-up

The Lackawanna League concluded its cross country and girls volleyball seasons last week.

Cross country proceeded without Abington Heights, regularly one of its strongest programs, and created a completely new schedule emphasizing divisions and dual meets over larger “cluster” meets.

Of the 64 meets scheduled by the league, all but two were able to be contested. Both included Lackawanna Trail, which was unable to run against Blue Ridge and Mountain View as all three schools had parts of their seasons interrupted because of COVID-19 precautions.

Final Division 2 boys standings: Montrose 5-0, Elk Lake 4-1, Susquehanna 2-3, Lackawanna Trail 1-2, Mountain View 1-3, Blue Ridge 0-4.

Final Division 2 girls standings: Montrose 5-0, Mountain View 3-1, Blue Ridge 2-2, Susquehanna 2-3, Elk Lake 1-4, Lackawanna Trail 0-3.

Girls volleyball was cut short with 30 of 36 matches completed and Lackawanna Trail part of half of those that could not be played.

Final standings: North Pocono 7-1, Dunmore 6-1, Western Wayne 5-2, Lackawanna Trail 3-2, Blue Ridge 3-3, Susquehanna 3-4, Mountain View 2-3, Montrose 1-7, Elk Lake 0-7.