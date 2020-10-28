🔊 Listen to this

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – Lackawanna Trail returned from a 19-day, COVID-19 absence just in time to start the District 2 Class A field hockey playoffs Monday.

The Lady Lions needed time to get their offense moving and by the time they did it was too late as they were upset by sixth-seeded Holy Redeemer, 2-1, in a District 2 Class A quarterfinal.

Lackawanna Trail had earned the third seed in the eight-team tournament with a 7-2 record. The last of those wins was a tough one, 2-1, in overtime at Holy Redeemer before the Lady Lions were part of the athletic program shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus after positive COVID-19 cases in the school.

The team celebrated Senior Day during pregame, something that is usually handled during the regular season.

“I think we had our chances, especially in the second half, and just didn’t complete what we had to complete,” Lackawanna Trail coach Gary Wilmet said. “We had our share of corners.”

The Lady Lions wound up with a 14-8 lead in penalty corners.

Holy Redeemer led, 13-5, in shots, including two that Addy Bielski turned into goals late in the second and third quarters.

Bielski dribbled down the left side and along the end line to move into position for the first goal. She fired a reverse drive for the 2-0 lead.

Lackawanna Trail broke the shutout with 3:33 left on a penalty corner.

Maggie Martin received the insert high on the right side and slid a pass to her left to Lauren Fahey, who wound up and fired a hard, low drive into the left side of the cage.

Holy Redeemer, which had lost five games by one or two goals, improved to 5-9 and advanced into a district semifinal at 2019 state semifinalist Wyoming Area.

The two weeks in which Lackawanna Trail could not even practice meant that the team never completed its regular-season schedule.

The Wyoming Valley Conference wound up ending the season without four of the 78 Division 1 games being completed. Lackawanna Trail was scheduled to be part of three of those games.

Final WVC Division 2 standings were: Wyoming Seminary 10-0, Wyoming Area 10-1, Lackawanna Trail 6-2, Wyoming Valley West 7-3, Lake-Lehman 7-3-1, Hazleton Area 6-4, Crestwood 6-4-1, Honesdale 3-6-2, Dallas 3-7, Holy Redeemer 2-9, Wilkes-Barre Area 1-9, Delaware Valley 0-11.

Lackawanna Trail was not the only impacted by late-season COVID-19 adjustments.

Defending state and District 2 Class 2A champion Wyoming Valley West, the top seed in that tournament for this season, withdrew when the school shut down the remainder of the fall sports season.