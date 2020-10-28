CLINTON TOWNSHIP – Lackawanna Trail coach Steve Jervis went into Monday night with an offensive goal of getting the backs, other than all-state fullback Ray Melnikoff, involved.

The Lions accomplished that with Kody Cresswell, Owen Lisk and Tyler Rozanski all scoring first-half touchdowns, but Melnikoff still found his way into the game’s biggest moments.

Runs by Melnikoff produced three fourth-down conversions in the first half when Susquehanna never was able to stop the Lions and the senior added two of his three touchdowns in the second half to help Lackawanna Trail pull away to a 40-7, home-field, Senior Night victory in the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 game.

“When we’re in tough situations, we’re going to want to put the ball in his hands,” Jervis said. “He’s been a prime-time player here.”

Playing for just the second time in a coronavirus-disrupted season, the Lions are still trying to establish the weapons they hope to take into the rapidly approaching playoffs.

“Overall, we really wanted to incorporate Tyler Rozanski and Kody Cresswell more into the running game and also get our quarterback (Owen Lisk) more into the running game,” Jervis said. “Those were some of the goals coming into the game, to kind of spread the ball around.”

Rozanski ran for 95 yards while Cresswell and Lisk ran for touchdowns. Lisk also found Rozanski for the longest Lions play of the first half, a 47-yard touchdown in the final minute to boost the halftime lead to 27-7.

The Lions scored on all four first-half possessions, moving 64, 64, 53 and 61 yards in drives that last between six and 11 plays.

Lackawanna Trail held the ball for more than 16½ of the 24 minutes in the first half with the help of Melnikoff’s runs to pick up fourth downs of three, six and two yards. He scored an 8-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter on the fourth-and-two play and also had runs to convert a pair of third-and-two situations.

Melnikoff finished with 18 carries for 150 yards, two catches for 24 yards, three touchdowns and three extra-point kicks.

It was an impressive performance considering the team’s only previous game was a 55-7 rout of Holy Cross Oct. 2. The next two games were postponed and, after positive COVID-19 cases at the school, the Lions did not get to work together until two virtual team meetings over Google Classroom to go over a game plan then two practices – a full Saturday workout and a lighter workout Sunday – in limited preparation for their return.

“We were a little rusty at times, but overall, I was happy with the performance,” Jervis said.

He had a lot of reasons for that.

Cresswell ran 6 yards for a touchdown on the first possession.

Susquehanna tied the game, 7-7, when Calvin Scheideler took an option pitch down the right sideline for a 62-yard score.

The Lions moved ahead to stay on the first play of the second quarter on Lisk’s 2-yard run.

Melnikoff’s first touchdown run and Lisk’s pass to Rozanski added to the lead before Melnikoff scored again on a 3-yard run in the last minute of the third quarter and a 57-yard run midway through the fourth.

Miles Edwards blocked a punt to set up the third-quarter touchdown. He also joined Dalten Klinges, Johann Ella, Ty Vokes and Cresswell in leading a defensive effort that limited Susquehanna to seven first downs, just two in the first half.