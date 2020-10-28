Senior Megan McDonald and sophomore Anne Johnson, Scranton Prep girls tennis players from the Abingtons, advanced to the District 2 Class 2A doubles semifinals with three wins Tuesday at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

McDonald-Johnson defeated Gisele Falzone-Erin McGee from Holy Cross, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

The Abington Heights teams of Rina Hanumali-Faith Bennett and Hanna Adonizio-Isabel Holland and the Scranton Prep team of Camilla Rinaldi-Carly Habeeb all advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

Abington Heights was competing in the Class 3A tournament at North Pocono.