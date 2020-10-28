Matthew Tressler and the Scranton Prep Cavaliers were not about to settle for any more state silver medals.

After finishing second in Class 2A boys each of the past three years and one week after Tressler lost a sudden-death playoff for this year’s individual championship, the Cavaliers posted a seven-stroke victory in Monday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Team Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

While the Scranton Prep boys were winning their title, Abington Heights finished fifth of six teams in Class 3A boys and Scranton Prep placed last among the five teams that made it to York in Class 3A girls.

With Abingtons resident Tressler contributing a 5-over-par, 76, Scranton Prep finished at 16-over, 300 by placing four players in the 70s.

The Cavaliers set a record for the best Class 2A boys team score in the nine years since the PIAA split team golf championships by classification.

Mike Sewack shot 72 and Michael Lynch added 74 to lead Scranton Prep.

Thomas Lynch’s 78 completed the team score. In PIAA boys golf, each team enters five players and the top four scores count.

Ben Galko, who shot 84, was the fifth member of the championship lineup.

The Cavaliers, who were also second in 2014, posted a seven-stroke victory. It was the first state championship for a Lackawanna League team and just the second for District 2, joining Holy Redeemer’s 2013 team in Class 2A boys.

Sewickley Academy, which beat Scranton Prep by a single stroke last year and was also the only team to finish ahead of the Cavaliers in 2017, was second with a 307.

North East, featuring Isaiah Swan, who beat Tressler in the individual championship playoff last week, was third with 323. North East won the 2018 title with Swan in the lineup and Tressler making the first of his three appearances in Scranton Prep’s state team tournament lineup.

Devon Prep was fourth with 325, followed by Boiling Springs 336 and West Shamokin 337.

Erie Cathedral Prep won the Class 3A boys championship with a 13-over, 297 to beat Unionville and Liberty by five shots.

Franklin Regional was fourth with 305.

Abington Heights shot 321 for fifth, six shots better than Wilson.

The Comets finished fifth in the state with a lineup of four juniors and a sophomore.

James Flickinger led the team with a 6-over, 77.

Quinn Hamilton added an 80, sophomore Luke Morgan an 81 and Bryce Florey an 83. Michael Marion shot 84.

Girls teams entered four players and used the best three scores.

Caroline Stampien, an Abingtons resident, had one of the three scores that counted for Scranton Prep with a 103.

Gianna Cafarella led the way for the Classics with a 91.

Unionville won with a 16-over, 232, followed by Peters Township with 238, Erie McDowell with 251, Cumberland Valley with 261 and Scranton Prep with 298.

District 2’s other entry, Elk Lake, was third in Class 2A girls, which was won by North East.