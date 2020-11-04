🔊 Listen to this

After stealing just eight bases in 99 games over the first three-plus months of his first year playing in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Cory Spangenberg stole four in six games last week to move to fifth in the Pacific League that category.

Spangenberg, playing left field and third base for the Saitama Seibu Lions, leads the league with eight triples and is tied for second in doubles with 25.

The Abington Heights graduate went 5-for-19 with three walks, a run and two RBI as the Seibu Lions went 3-3 for the week.

Spangenberg is batting .262 for the season with 13 homers and 49 RBI.

The Seibu Lions split their six games and remain in third place out of six teams in the Pacific, 14½ games out of first place.