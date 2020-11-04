🔊 Listen to this

Scranton Prep advanced to the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Girls Tennis Team Championships, then sent a doubles team to the District 2 final as postseason tournament play continued over the past week.

Abington Heights was eliminated early from the state team tournament, but still has Bella Peters active in the state singles tournament in which she will get to play close to home in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

CLASS 2A TEAM

Scranton Prep, with all but one of its lineup spots filled by players from the Abingtons, was one of four Small School teams from around the state to advance to Saturday’s final two rounds of the state tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The Lackawanna League and District 2 champion Classics defeated District 4 champion Central Columbia, 3-0, Oct. 28 at the Central Pennsylvania Tennis Center in Williamsport.

Eventual state champion Knoch, from District 7, the Pittsburgh suburbs, eliminated Scranton Prep, 5-0, in the semifinals in Hershey.

CLASS 3A TEAM

District 3 champion Manheim Township came to the Birchwood Racquet Club in Clarks Summit Oct. 28 and knocked Abington Heights out of the state tournament with a 5-0 quarterfinal victory.

Greater Latrobe defeated Manheim Township, 3-2, in the semifinals.

Spring-Ford then defeated Greater Latrobe, 3-2, in the championship match.

CLASS 2A DOUBLES

Megan McDonald and Anne Johnson from Scranton Prep won three times Oct. 27 at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, then once more Tuesday to reach the District 2 championship match where they lost to Riverside’s Madelyn DeFaber-Schumacher and Bella Aniska, 6-2, 6-1.

McDonald-Johnson lost just five games in four sets in the first two rounds before needing three sets to get past Gisele Falzone-Erin McGee from Holy Cross in the quarterfinals and a first-set tiebreaker to defeat Christina Cikowski-Dominica Delayo from Wyoming Seminary in the semifinals.

Scranton Prep’s other entry, Camilla Rinaldi and Carly Habeeb, was also eliminated by the championship team. DeFaber-Schumacher and Aniska beat them, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

Rinaldi-Habeeb lost only two games in four sets while rolling through the first two rounds.

CLASS 3A SINGLES

Three-time District 2 champion Bella Peters from Abington Heights will open the state tournament Wednesday at Birchwood against Catherine Rabatin, a sophomore from Penn Manor in District 3.

The winner becomes one of the four semifinalists that advance to Hershey.