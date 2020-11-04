🔊 Listen to this

By Tom Robinson

For Abington Journal

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships will have a different look than previous state events on the Hershey Parkview Course.

Saturday’s action will include smaller fields, multiple starting times for each race, spectator limitations and guidance on arrival and departure times to limit the number of people at the site at a given time.

Both Abington Heights teams and Lackawanna Trail freshman Brayden Clarke will be among the competitors.

As part of its ongoing adjustments for the coronavirus (COVID-19) this fall, the PIAA cut the number of participants to less than half of the original plans by eliminating any qualification of non-district championship teams and reducing the number of individual qualifiers.

The Abington Heights teams had only one way to qualify – by winning the District 2 Class 3A titles – and both did so.

Clarke made it by being among the top five Class A boys who were not part of the championship Holy Cross team.

Racing begins for the day at 9 a.m. with Class A girls. Each race will have four starting times and place finishes will be determined by merging the times of all finishers together. In other words, the first- and second-place finishers may not necessarily be racing each other to the finish line, but rather will be determined by their times.

Clarke will run at 10:30 a.m. in the third of four sets of Class A boys.

The Abington Heights girls will run at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2 p.m. Each is in the first set of runners for their race.

Schools are given four wristbands per runner for family members of other spectators.

Those spectators are expected to arrive just a half hour before each race and leave the site after the race. Color-coding of wristbands will help event management determine what spectators are allowed on site at a given time.

Class A boys spectators are allowed only 9:30-11 a.m.; Class 3A girls 12:30-2 p.m. and Class 3A boys 1:30-3 p.m.

Among other guidelines for spectators will be: required wearing of masks; an understanding that the spectator assumes all COVID-19 related risks; no entrance into the warm-up or cool-down area; entry to the course must only be made through the crosswalk from the parking lot across Hockersville Road; and maintain social distancing, including being aware not to overcrowd start and finish areas. Tents, dogs and bicycles are prohibited, along with activities such as frisbee, pick-up touch football and soccer games.

Spectators are asked not to attend award ceremonies unless they have an athlete or team being honored.

In high school football, Lackawanna Trail’s title pursuit ended just three games into an interrupted season.

The Lions (2-1) are taking advantage of the PIAA allowance to continue playing while playoffs are being conducted. They will play at Riverside (2-6) Friday night and coach Steve Jervis said Tuesday the team is exploring options about possibly continuing beyond this weekend.