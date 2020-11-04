🔊 Listen to this

The Abington Heights cross country teams were unable to pursue any titles during the regular season.

The school administration’s decision to run only staggered-start meets led to the Comets being left out of the Lackawanna League schedule and standings.

With titles on the line for the first time all season, Abington Heights captured three of the four available championships in District 2 Class 3A Sunday and Monday at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen.

Abby Marion won an individual title while leading the girls to their fifth straight district team championship. The boys then followed it up by winning the team championship.

“I’m very proud of our entire team with how we handled it all year,” Marion said of the uncertainty surrounding the season. “We kind of just had to keep training hard regardless in the chance that we might get to go to districts. The fact that we did was awesome.

“It gave everyone some extra motivation. We found out in the past few weeks that we might be able to go and I think that gave everyone an extra boost of energy for training.”

Both Abington Heights teams went unbeaten in non-league meets conducted with a staggered start. The district performances put the Comets in position to compete at the state meet, which will use alternate start times, although in a format different than what was done at Abington Heights.

After one site change and two sets of date changes, the district races were held for girls Sunday and boys Monday.

The team winners and top five other individual finishers qualified for the state meet. The top 10 runners in Class 3A, top 15 in A and top 20 in 2A all earned district medals.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Marion surprised even herself while beating two returning champions and helping Abington Heights outscore unbeaten Wyoming Valley Conference champion Crestwood, 33-46, for the team championship.

Both teams were well out in front of third-place Wallenpaupack, which had 87 points.

“I did not expect to win at all,” Marion said of the individual gold medal. “I was expecting to maybe finish third. I was hoping for third.”

Marion was third a year ago when she moved into second late in the race before losing the spot by a fraction of a second.

Self-assessment from that and other meets helped prepare Marion to run the style of race that was strong enough to defeat defending 3A champion Bella Noreika from Scranton and Crestwood’s Molly DeMarzo, who won the 2018 and 2019 titles in Class 2A.

“My plan was to just watch Bella and Molly and kind of stay on their shoulder as long as I could,” said Marion, who had never beaten Noreika before. “I was surprised that after the first mile I was right behind Bella. The race didn’t go out as fast as I thought it was going to.

“I race so much better when I’m able to go out slow and build up. … When I was still with her at two miles, I knew I could not wait too long because she has a real good kick at the end. I could not wait until the end to get in front, so I surged after the second mile, got in front and just held on.”

Five girls, the three 3A contenders and the other two champions, broke 20 minutes on the day. Marion’s 19:38.7, in her first race ever on the course that is annually used for the WVC Championships, was the best time of the day and good enough to win by more than 12 seconds.

“I was a little worried, but then when I got to walk the course and see it, I already had a feel that I liked it more than the course at Lakeland, which is where (districts) used to be,” Marion said. “After seeing the course, I could tell it was going to play to my strengths a little better.”

The course had similarities to the hilly home course at the Abington Heights Middle School, including that it was largely downhill in the final mile.

At that point, Marion knew she needed to make her move.

“Mostly this year, I’ve been working specifically on giving it my all in the last mile,” Marion said. “I was excited that I could run my race pretty much like I do all year.”

Marion led the way as Abington Heights had three of the top five finishers, four of the 10 medalists and all seven of its runners in the top 16.

Gianna Sabatini and Maia Arcangelo followed DeMarzo to the finish in fourth and fifth.

Allison Dammer medaled by finishing 10th.

Abby Adamsky (13th), Emma Horsley (14th) and Grace Bath (16th) all finished in the top one-third of the 50-runner field.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Five teams had runners finish before the lead Abington Heights runner and three of those teams got their first two runners in before the second Comet.

The Comets had too much depth for the rest of the field, however. All five of their scoring runners finished before the third-best runner on every other team.

That combination allowed Abington Heights to post a score of 52, 12 better than North Pocono and 21 better than Delaware Valley, the top two finishers in Division 1 of the Lackawanna League.

“That is so exciting too,” Marion, the girls champion, said. “I think a lot of people underestimated our boys. We had some new runners this year and nobody really knew about them because of the way our meets were.

“I had a good feeling about them and how they could to. I’m very excited for them.”

Gavin Ross placed sixth in 17:36.7 to lead the victory.

Tommy Walsh, Alex Duffy, Sean Rooney and Tyler Petty placed, in order, from 11th through 14th with the pack separated by less than 13 seconds.

Ben Schneider was 20th out of 53 entries.

CLASS A BOYS

Lackawanna Trail freshman Brayden Clarke earned a state berth and a district medal with a sixth-place finish in 17:48.6.

Clarke claimed the fourth of five individual berths available to runners from teams other than first-place Holy Cross.

Kevin Jumper led the Crusaders to the title and they also had Thomas Lee finish in the top five.

The Lions were sixth in the team standings in the race, which drew nine full teams plus runners from four other schools.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Abingtons resident Graham Oven was the second Scranton Prep finisher.

Oven was 37th overall in 18:59.

Scranton Prep finished eighth out of 14 teams.

The Mid Valley team won its first championship while Holy Redeemer’s Chris Hine repeated as individual champ.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Carly Schofeld and Anna Kosierowski, Scranton Prep runners from the Abingtons, each earned medals.

Schofield was 10th in 21:07.7 and Kosierowski was 15th in 21:25.2.

The Classics finished fifth out of 12 team entries.

The Holy Redeemer team and Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating won titles.

CLASS A GIRLS

Mikayla Measley was the first of three Lackawanna Trail runners to finish Sunday’s race, placing 24th out of 60 in 24:13.7.

The Montrose team and Lacey Danilovitz were the champions.