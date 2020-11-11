Lackawanna Trail freshman Brayden Clarke came within five places and six seconds of returning from Hershey with a state cross country medal.

Clarke placed 30th out of 135 Class A boys runners at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships when he completed the 3.1-mile Parkview Course in 18:03.

The top 25 finishers in each race receive medals.

Clarke was the fourth-highest finishing freshman in the field. He qualified for the state meet by being one of the top five individuals in District 2 other than members of the championship team, placing sixth.

Kevin Jumper from Holy Cross had the highest District 2 finish, placing second in Class A boys and helping the Crusaders to fifth place in the team standings.

Both Abington Heights teams competed in the state meet after winning District 2 Class 3A titles.

The Comets wound up sixth out of seven teams in Class 3A girls with sophomore Maia Arcangelo leading the way and placed eighth out of nine teams in Class 3A boys.

Arcangelo finished 50th out of 104 runners in 21:10.

Gia Sabatini was 63rd in 21:34 and District 2 individual champion Abby Marion was 70th in 21:48.

Allison Dammer and Emma Horsley each finished in 22:48 to place 83rd and 84th.

Abby Adamsky and Grace Bath placed 99th and 100th in 25:29 and 25:48.

Horsley and Adamsky are both freshman, Bath is another sophomore and Dammer and Sabatini are juniors. Marion is the team’s only senior.

North Allegheny won the title, 59-73, over State College. The top five teams all scored 82 points or less.

Abington Heights beat out Erie McDowell, 146-170, for sixth.

The Abington Heights boys also had just one senior in the lineup while edging Erie McDowell, 230-232, for eighth.

North Allegheny won another team title with 49 points. La Salle College High beat out Downingtown West for second on a sixth-runner tiebreaker after both teams scored 76 points.

Sophomore Tommy Walsh led the Comets, placing 83rd out of 115 runners in 18:21.

Gavin Ross was 89th in 18:33, followed by: Alex Duffy, 95th, 18:56; Sean Rooney, 103rd, 19:18; Tyler Petty, 108th, 19:34; Ben Schneider, 109th, 19:34; and Jack Sorenson, 114th, 20:17.

Rooney and Sorenson are freshmen, Duffy is another sophomore, Ross and Schneider are juniors and Petty was the team’s only senior.

The state meet was conducted by the PIAA with four sets of starting times for each races with the results then being merged.

The staggered start approach, to avoid course crowding and the number of runners near each other during the coronavirus pandemic, was similar to the idea employed by Abington Heights in its meets throughout unbeaten seasons for the boys and girls varsity and junior high teams. The use of the alternate format was different than the rest of the Lackawanna League, making the Comets ineligible for league championships this season.