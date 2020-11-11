Riverside’s wide-open passing game and loose approach to the kicking game put Lackawanna Trail in an early hole in Sunday night’s non-league game between Lackawanna Football Conference teams.

That approach also allowed for plenty of time and opportunity for the Lions to recover in their season finale.

Kody Cresswell made sure the comeback occurred nearly as quickly as the deficit was created.

Cresswell scored four touchdowns in a span of 7:52 during the first half to rally Lackawanna Trail to a 49-27, road victory.

Riverside needed just 4:05 to build a 14-0 lead and increased the advantage to 15 points later in the quarter.

Cresswell’s second touchdown began a stretch of 43 straight Lackawanna Trail points to decide the game. His fourth score, with 6:36 still remaining in the first half, put the Lions ahead to stay.

The victory allowed Lackawanna Trail to finish 3-1 in a season that was first delayed, then interrupted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Cresswell was a big part of the final victory. He ran 4 and 49 yards for touchdowns in the first quarter and 38 yards for the go-ahead score on the way to 173 yards rushing on 13 carries. Cresswell also turned his only pass reception into a 29-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

The gambling style of Riverside coach Harry Armstrong caused Lackawanna Trail problems early, but also assisted in the rally the Lions produced.

Riverside’s Johnny Gilchrist completed 27 of 45 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Michael Rickert caught 11 passes for 188 yards and two scores and Reese Gaughan caught 10 for 144 yards and a touchdown.

The passing game was its best early, with Gilchrist going 9-for-12 for 179 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Riverside scored 14 points before Lackawanna Trail ran an offensive play.

The Vikings, who never punted in the game, converted a fourth-and-seven from their 37 for the game’s initial first down on the way to one score. They then scored the second touchdown on a fourth-and-14 play from the Lackawanna Trail 42.

In between, Riverside pulled off a successful on-side kick.

The Vikings kept trying to duplicate that magic.

Failed on-side kick attempts meant the Lions needed to go just 49 and 50 yards for their first two touchdowns. Two more failures gave the Lions the chance to start again in Vikings territory and at midfield.

The refusal to punt did similar damage.

A fourth-and-eight incompletion from its own 29 led Riverside to giving up its last lead on the next play.

The Vikings finished 2-for-7 on fourth-down conversion attempts with each of the five failures followed by a Lions touchdown.

Riverside started nine of its 11 possessions from inside its 40 while Lackawanna Trail started five of nine from midfield or better.

The Lions started their comeback with the ground game they used to offset Riverside’s explosiveness and outgain the Vikings in the game.

Lackawanna Trail wound up leading 21-13 in first downs, 343-minus 8 in rushing yards, 61-55 in offensive plays and 429-376 in total offense.

The Lions showed patience when down, 14-0, running on 10 plays in an 11-play, 49-yard drive for the first Cresswell touchdown.

Cresswell took on inside reverse 49 yards on the second play of the next possession to cut into a 21-6 deficit and begin building the 43-point streak.

Johnny Halter broke up a fourth-down slant pass and Cresswell went deep down the middle to pull in the 29-yard touchdown pass from Owen Lisk on the next play, tying the game with four seconds left in the first quarter.

Cresswell took a sweep 38 yards, completing a six-play, 64-yard drive to the go-ahead touchdown.

While Riverside threw often, the Lackawanna Trail quarterbacks threw efficiently.

Owen Lisk hit the first four of his six pass attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Jervis came in to hit all three of his attempts for 24 more yards.

Lisk also ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 15.8 seconds left in the second quarter for a 34-21 halftime lead.

Ray Melnikoff had runs to convert third-and-four and third-and-five situations in the drive.

Melnikoff finished with 87 yards on 15 carries. He ran 3 yards for the only touchdown in the third quarter.

Tyler Rozanski ran for his second two-point conversion following Melnikoff’s touchdown to make the lead 42-21 after three quarters. He scored Lackawanna Trail’s fourth-quarter touchdown on a 6-yard run after setting it up with a 25-yard pass reception from Jervis on fourth-and-14.

Freshman Hunter Patterson joined Melnikoff and Rozanski in leading the defense with a boost from Miles Edwards and Tenzen Lewis on the pass rush.

Patterson made five tackles, one of which forced a fumble, and assisted another. Melnikoff had four tackles, one for a loss, an assist and a blocked extra point. Rozanski made four tackles, assisted two more and broke up a pass.

Edwards had a sack, another tackle for a loss and rushed the passer into another incompletion. Lewis had a sack, another pass rush and was in on three tackles.

Riverside, the only LFC team to play during the first half of the season, slipped to 2-6 and plans to play at least one more game.