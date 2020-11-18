Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association schools are taking tentative steps toward a winter sports season.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail are among the most cautious of those schools as Friday, the first day Pennsylvania schools are allowed to conduct mandatory practices, approaches.

Before opening day of official practices arrives, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has a Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Wednesday and the LIAA will meet again Thursday. Those two virtual meetings will include more discussion on the status of state high school sports during the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, but not necessarily any formal decisions.

The LIAA, which oversees Lackawanna League sports, held an athletic directors meeting at North Pocono Nov. 4.

“We talked about a variety of solutions that we might have to look at,” said Montrose’s Joe Gilhool, the president of the LIAA athletic director’s group. “Probably, what is going to happen is we’re going to just make it an individual school decision.”

Among the ideas considered by some schools are not starting games until Jan. 1 or until holiday tournaments and possibly restricting non-league play to local games against LIAA teams from other divisions or nearby Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Making that into a formal league policy may not be necessary or likely.

The LIAA made joint agreements on fall sports, including starting football in October, but then conference member Riverside chose to start with the rest of the state without repercussions.

Of the LIAA’s 25 schools – 24 full members and Gregory the Great for soccer – Abington Heights wound up being the second-most cautious school district in its approach to sports in the fall.

Carbondale did not allow any interscholastic competition. Abington Heights did not allow contact sports and went with only golf and tennis, along with cross country meets that were conducted in a modified format.

Forest City started with the same approach as Carbondale, but reversed course and joined in with non-league events in even the contact sport of soccer and volleyball as the fall progressed.

Of the schools that went ahead with all sports, Lackawanna Trail wound up with the most cancellations because of temporary shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carbondale’s School Board decided Monday to move ahead with winter sports, allowing the Chargers and Chargerettes to prepare for basketball season, beginning Nov. 23, just three days after other schools get started.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail are preparing for winter sports, but with what is generally a more cautious approach than most LIAA member schools.

At Abington Heights, voluntary offseason workouts for basketball were allowed to start in October and are continuing. Those workouts are being conducted with limitations, including social distancing restrictions for drills and small group sizes.

That approach could remain in effect when the official practice date arrives Friday, unless a policy change takes place in the meantime.

The fate of winter sports at Lackawanna Trail could be decided at a board meeting early next month.

In the meantime, while others are starting formal practices, the Lions will have “open gym” for their basketball and wrestling teams, allowing for some preparation without taking the step of starting mandatory practices.

Lackawanna Trail was part of an additional virtual meeting late last week among the northern schools that make up Lackawanna League Division 4 in boys and girls basketball – the Lions and the six Susquehanna County school districts.

Mountain View will not begin practice on Friday. Whether the Eagles start preparations next week will be decided at a Nov. 23 school board meeting.

Forest City may again be behind the other schools in starting up its season.

In both the divisional and overall league discussions, school representatives acknowledged the possibility of having to make significant adjustments to the winter sports schedule if COVID-19 cases continue to be an issue as they were with many fall events.

Wrestling is likely to look different if it is conducted this season. Schedules could be reduced dramatically to dual meets, eliminating most of the bracket tournaments and dual meet tournaments which allow individual wrestlers to get the bulk of their matches, but do so by bringing large groups from many different teams to one site.