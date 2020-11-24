Three differing mask-related directives in four days left Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association athletic directors unclear on where they stand during a virtual meeting Tuesday to continue working on plans for winter sports.

Similarly, the group was making an effort to share spectator policies at member schools, only to have that derailed by changes on the state level.

Over an eight-day stretch, changes on the state and local level led to a situation where many athletic leaders are uncertain about what is ahead.

A day-by-day look back:

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and the state Department of Health revised public safety plans, including a new directive that all athletes were now required to have face coverings at all times, including while in competition.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association passed a motion to advise member schools to seek direction from their solicitors or school boards on whether their athletes needed to strictly adhere to the state’s latest position on face coverings.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association superintendents decided jointly to delay the start of official practices for winter sports seasons by two weeks from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.

Of the LIAA’s 23 superintendents, 20 agreed on the move, leading to the Lackawanna’s athletic directors to be ordered to revise league schedules and formats at their meeting scheduled for later the same day.

Friday, Nov. 20

While official preparations for winter sports began in some parts of the state, LIAA schools varied between allowing informal conditioning sessions, with restrictions, or no workouts at all.

The state Department of Health revised its Frequently Asked Questions section of the “Updated Order of the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Requiring University Face Coverings.”

The FAQ revisions acknowledged the obvious that swimmers could not wear masks in competition. It also gave examples of the combination of helmets, masks and mouthpieces possibly being unsafe and appeared to allow for individual athletes to choose what to do during competition.

The revised response asks for athletes to work through alternatives and “give their best effort so we can continue these activities and others as we all unite to fight COVID-19,” but also states that: “If the sport, equipment, or exertion level does not allow for face covering to be worn safely then the athlete should not wear a face covering.”

Saturday, Nov. 21

Athletes competing in state championships in volleyball, field hockey and soccer, as well as semifinals in football, were advised that they must wear face coverings in pregame and postgame ceremonies and while on the sideline, but could make their own choice while competing on the field.

PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz, while running the field hockey state championships, said the revised state health website wording allowed more leeway for athletes finishing their seasons and others about to start.

“We felt that gave us more support that we didn’t have to mandate that during the game, while they were intensely playing or vigorously playing, that they would have to wear the mask,” Mertz said. “We felt that gave us some more flexibility and brought us back to what we originally had, which was while engaged, they didn’t have to wear them.”

Mertz was asked whether basketball and wrestling would be able to take the same approach in the winter.

“We’re hopeful,” she said. “It would be logical to assume that moving forward.”

Monday, Nov. 22

State health officials altered their public safety guidelines regarding the pandemic, lowering the number of people allowed at indoor events in buildings with a capacity of 0-2000 from 20 percent to 10 percent.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

LIAA athletic directors met again, working on plans for the revised swimming and wrestling schedules along with other adjustments needed.

They were unable to make significant progress on sharing attendance policies because of the changes the previous day.

Mountain View athletic director Jan Price informed her colleagues that Mountain View will only be competing with other schools within Susquehanna County. Unless an exception is created for neighboring Lackawanna Trail, that will prevent the Eagles from completing any of their division schedules.