Country Club of Scranton member Brandon Matthews was the best of the 75 remaining players over the final 27 holes and tied for the best over the final 36 holes of the PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Championship Nov. 17-20 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Unfortunately for Matthews, he was out of contention by the time he started a hot streak that produced 11 birdies and two eagles over the final 27 holes.

Matthews played the first 45 holes in 8-over-par and the last 27 in 11-under par to finish with 74-77-67-67—285, for a 3-under-par total that left him in a three-way tie for 22nd.

The former state high school champion from Pittston Area was in 68th place at the midway point in the tournament.

The remainder of the tournament was “definitely a positive finish,” according to Matthews, a 26-year-old from Dupont, now playing out of Jupiter, Fla.

Matthews shot 6-under-par, 30 on his last nine holes of the third round with four birdies and an eagle on the 548-yard, par-5, 8th hole.

After a double bogey on his third hole Friday, Matthews drove the green on the next hole, the 310-yard 13th, and made the 12-foot putt for eagle to start a stretch in which he played the next 14 holes in 7-under before a closing bogey.

David Pastore, a 28-year-old University of Virginia graduate from Greenwich, Conn. who is a regular on the PGA’s Mackenzie Tour in Canada, won with a 14-under-par, 278. He started with three straight rounds in the 60s before closing with a 71.

Matthews said Friday that he will conclude the year with two events on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica where he has his biggest career victory to date.

Much of the Latinoamerica and the PGA’s other international tours were wiped out this year by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, leading to the creation of the eight-event LOCALiQ Series as a southeastern-United States replacement for those events.