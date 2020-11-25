🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association athletic directors met twice in the past week to try to reorganize their winter sports seasons while facing an upswing in COVID-19 cases.

The first of those meetings took place Thursday afternoon, hours after superintendents of member schools decided to delay the start of official winter practices for all schools by two weeks.

The athletic directors group was left to sort out the ramifications of that delay, leading to another meeting Tuesday and the scheduling of yet another the day before the current planned practice start date of Dec. 4.

The LIAA oversees Lackawanna League sports. Its membership includes the Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail School Districts and Scranton Prep, which draws many of its athletes from the Abingtons.

While the LIAA was attempting to address its own issues, there were also developments on a near-daily basis from the state level, out of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and from the offices of Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Health.

The coronavirus pandemic first started impacting high school sports on the high school level in March. The PIAA wound up canceling the completion of 2019-20 winter sports state championships and the entire spring sports season.

For the 2020-21 school year, the PIAA has altered its approach, emphasizing that decisions be made on the local level. With reductions in fields and cancellations with teams dropping out along the way, the state is down to just football championships Friday and Saturday in Hershey to complete its fall sports season.

Some parts of the state will be ready for their first games of the winter Dec. 11.

The Lackawanna schools will not be included because the PIAA requires 15 days of official preseason practice or scrimmages before the first contest.

Scranton Prep had already decided to delay winter practices until after Thanksgiving before going along with the LIAA pushing back that start to Dec. 4.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail each have been allowing optional, offseason workouts to continue with masks and social distancing included during the wait for official practices.

A sport-by-sport look at how the late start impacts teams:

BASKETBALL

The Lackawanna League schedule was not set to begin until Jan. 4 for girls and Jan. 5 for boys, so there was no need to adjust the league schedule.

Non-league and tournament play was impacted.

Teams that practice six days per week can get themselves ready to play non-league games Dec. 21-23.

At five days per week, teams would not begin until after Christmas.

Each school will be on its own to determine whether to make up games postponed Dec. 11-25 by fitting them in between league games. As was the case in the fall, COVID-19 precautions could lead to other postponements.

Without a specific motion or vote, ADs indicated that league make-ups would be prioritized over non-league games.

An informal survey of teams’ plans by Montrose’s Joe Gilhool, the president of the ADs group, indicated the majority of basketball teams plan to aim for completing a 16-20-game schedule with about an even split between those who will pursue a full 22 games and those who could end up with fewer than 16.

WRESTLING

League matches that would have been scheduled prior to Christmas were moved to two Saturdays in January when most teams wound up with open dates anyway because of a reduction in tournaments this season.

The league schedule will fit between Jan. 9 and 27.

The pandemic-related changes in tournament policies mean there will not be events with more than eight teams or individual tournaments with more than eight entered in a weight class.

Those changes will cause postseason revisions to add qualifiers for districts and a qualifying step between regionals and the state tournament to reduce it to a one-day event in Hershey instead of the usual three.

Delaware Valley athletic director Chris Ross, a former championship wrestler at Lackawanna Trail, provided tentative plans for that process. Ross is the wrestling league’s president.

The Lackawanna League Tournament probably will be replaced by sectional qualifiers for districts. In Class 3A, which includes Abington Heights, that could simply mean a North sectional for Lackawanna teams and a South sectional for Wyoming Valley Conference members. In Class 2A, there are more Lackawanna members than WVC teams, so different plans may need to be considered.

SWIMMING

Scranton Prep athletic director Scott Gower became the new president for the sport.

Some meets had to be moved to January and Gower is organizing a separate meeting of athletic directors and coaches of just the schools that sponsor the sport.

The PIAA allowed for the option of virtual meets in which teams will compete in their own pools with two officials at each pool. Times are then compared to score the meet.

The league will need to develop a policy on the possibility of virtual meets. With some teams swimming home meets outside their own school buildings, they may face restrictions on how many competitors they can bring to the site.