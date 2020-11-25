🔊 Listen to this

Evan Maxwell has taken on the role of starting center for the Newcastle Eagles of the British Basketball League in his second season of professional basketball.

The 2014 Abington Heights graduate made his professional debut last season with Spisska Nova Ves in the top division of Slovakia’s pro basketball.

Maxwell had a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds in his most recent game, a 97-87 Nov. 17 victory over Sheffield. In the game, Maxwell was 9-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, while also going 1-for-2 from the line with two assists and a steal.

The 6-foot-10 Maxwell, who won a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II national title at Indiana Wesleyan, is averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Newcastle is 7-6 to rank fifth out of 11 teams in the BBL.

Maxwell produced similar results in Slovakia a year ago, averaging 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 27 games.

“I’m excited to be joining such a successful club with a rich history in winning,” Maxwell told the Indiana Wesleyan sports information department before making the move in mid-September in time to join the team for the first BBL games played since it shut down in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “It’s a community-oriented and family-type culture so I’m excited to get involved in the community and be part of a such a special organization.

“A few of my teammates have been doing this for well over 10 years and I’m excited to learn from those guys and their experiences.”

Coach Ian MacLeod said Newcastle was interested in Maxwell’s combination of size and shooting ability.

“Evan is someone who has gone a little below the radar in recent years,” MacLeod said in a story on the BBL website at the time of his signing. “A big body with a great touch from the outside. I think he will be a difficult match-up.

“When I did the basketball research, I heard nothing but good things about Evan, a family man and a hard worker who will fill a role in our offense.”

Maxwell has lived up to those expectations.

During his college career, Maxwell started at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Liberty University, spent time in the University of Kansas program without playing a game, then wound up at Indiana Wesleyan where he was a two-time All-American. Maxwell shot 46 percent on 3-pointers while producing more than 1,200 points and 450 rebounds in his two years with the Wildcats.