Clarks Summit University and Keystone College athletic teams will not be competing in December or January, but the Colonial States Athletic Conference still intends to offer sports competition before the year ends.

Both the Defenders and Giants are members of the CSAC.

The CSAC Board of Directors announced the latest updates Monday.

According to a release by the conference, the Board of Directors “continues to work diligently to monitor the rapidly evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its campus communities, specifically in relation to formulating a viable path forward for formal intercollegiate athletic competition during the spring semester.”

The conference cited “travel restrictions imposed by most states and the sharply rising rate of infection across our region” for the decision to not resume sports through at least the month of January.

No formal schedules have been adopted, but the Board of Directors has advised the conference office to use available information to develop appropriate schedules for each conference sport, as allowable.

In its commitment to providing a safe environment for competition, the CSAC will be adhering to recommendations from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the Sports Science Institute in terms of testing and social distancing at athletic competitions.

The CSAC will be monitoring interstate travel restrictions and infection rates within the geographic area covered by the conference.

“Due to the unpredictable disruptions related to COVID-19, the CSAC and the Board of Directors recognize that plans for returning to competition shall be dictated by local, state and federal guidelines, recommendations or mandates and are subject to change at any time,” the CSAC office said in a story posted on conference member websites.