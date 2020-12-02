🔊 Listen to this

Becky Burke worked the sideline in her first game as a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I head women’s basketball coach Nov. 25 and three nights later Evan Maxwell played his first British Basketball League Cup game.

Both Abington Heights graduates took major steps in their careers as the 2020-21 seasons began moving forward under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic.

Burke began her fifth season as a college head coach, but first on the nation’s highest level with the University of South Carolina Upstate opener. Maxwell, who had already been through an extended exhibition season, is early in his second year of professional basketball overseas, playing this season with the Newcastle Eagles.

Closer to home, George Tinsley is just days away from the probable start of his sophomore season. The 2019-20 America East Conference Rookie of the Year is part of Binghamton University team, which last week announced three non-league additions to an 18-game conference schedule.

Burke was given a difficult assignment for the start of her tenure at USC Upstate, consecutive ventures into Alabama to take on Southern Conference opponents.

Auburn pounded USC Upstate, 82-41, in the opener.

The Spartans are scheduled to play their second game Wednesday night at Alabama in a game that will be available online to SEC Network+ subscribers.

Auburn opened leads of 16-2 after one quarter and 40-9 at halftime.

“I thought we showed glimpses of the team that we are capable of being,” Burke said, according to a story on the USC Upstate athletic website. “We tied, 23-23, in the second quarter. We lost by 10 in the second half and played much better when we found our confidence and settled in.

“We will get in better shape and have a more complete roster as the season goes on and we get some more practices under our belt. I am proud of our effort in the second half and look forward to building off of that.”

Burke was a 1,000-point career scorer and national championship game starter during her playing career at the University of Louisville.

Maxwell spent time in NCAA Division I programs at Liberty and Kansas before finishing his career as a national champion and two-time All-American on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II level at Indiana Wesleyan.

The 6-foot-10 center had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots when Newcastle advanced in the BBL Cup with a 90-77 victory over B. Braun Sheffield Sharks.

Maxwell posted his second straight double-double. He led the team in blocked shots, finished second in rebounds and third in points. Maxwell finished 8-for-16 from the floor.

In the 30:31 that Maxwell was on the court, the six-time BBL Cup champions outscored the Sharks by 14 points. They were outscored by a point during the 9:29 he sat out.

Maxwell averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds last season with Spisska Nova Ves in the Slovakian Superliga. He helped Newcastle go 7-6 from mid-September to mid-November, beginning with exhibition play, averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The Eagles returned to action Saturday and moved into the Cup quarterfinal game Wednesday night at the London Lions. The BBL Cup is a single-elimination event conducted along with the BBL’s regular season.

Tinsley finished second in the America East in rebounds (7.4 per game) and led conference freshmen in scoring last season (11.6). He started all 28 games and ranked second nationally in playing time at 38:23 per game, the most by any freshman in the country in the last 15 years.

The 6-6 forward shot 52 percent inside the arc and 71 percent from the line in a season that included five double-doubles.

At one point, Binghamton had been scheduled for simply its nine two-game, one-site series that make up this season’s America East schedule.

The story on the school website announcing three non-league games properly explained the situation, saying “the schedule has undergone multiple iterations as NCAA teams move into and out of paused activity in November” and that the schedule “remains dependent on COVID testing and protocols and will be played with no fans in attendance.”

Binghamton has scheduled a home-and-home with Marist, playing at home Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game available online on ESPN3, and away Sunday at 4 p.m. The Bearcats are also scheduled to face Quinnipiac in a Dec. 12 home game.

Seth Maxwell, Evan’s younger brother, had a huge effort in his only game last week at Indiana Wesleyan.

The Wildcats ranked third nationally in the NAIA, which is all one division this season, defeated Bethel, Ind., 95-92, behind 23 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots by Seth Maxwell.

Indiana Wesleyan had three November games canceled, but is 9-0.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center, is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocked shots. He went 8-for-14 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the line against Bethel.