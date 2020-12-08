🔊 Listen to this

Athletic programs all around Pennsylvania are in a race to complete the mandatory 15 preseason practices for winter sports because of the many adjustments to schedules and practice plans in the ongoing adjustments for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed to a two-week delay prior to allowing for the start of official practices for winter sports and there have been other delays or interruptions at individual schools within the league.

In some cases, schools have taken the transition step of allowing their teams to get back together in “voluntary” or “conditioning” settings that may not match what would be considered a typical practice in the past.

Those steps leave open for interpretation whether the practices count toward the 15 mandatory practices.

Lackawanna Trail will enter into voluntary practices next week, before switching to mandatory practices the next week.

Abington Heights has modified its practices to include social distancing, but is not referring to them as “voluntary.”

Abington Heights athletic director Randy Hanyon argued during Thursday’s LIAA athletic directors meeting that practices conducted “in season,” which the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association defines as beginning Nov. 20, should count toward the 15.

In particular, practices at LIAA schools that were held between Nov. 20 and the agreed upon first practice day for league schools Dec. 4 are unlikely to be recognized by the PIAA.

“That would mean to me nothing counts before the Dec. 4 date,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in a telephone interview. “I am assuming they wanted a later, consistent start date for all.”

Wilkes-Barre’s Frank Majikes, District 2 chairman and president of the PIAA Board of Directors, reiterated that position in a telephone interview Tuesday.

“Voluntary workouts do not count as practices,” Majikes said.

Majikes said that interpretation was discussed with the PIAA’s sports medicine advisory committee and again Monday in a strategic planning committee meeting.

The situation is a new one for the PIAA to address.

“We never dealt with this before,” Majikes said.

Majikes also said he is confident the interpretation will not change.