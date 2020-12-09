🔊 Listen to this

Daily changes have become a routine part of school and league sports adjustments to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and last week was yet another example.

Most Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association began winter practices for the first time on Friday, but only after 48 hours of discussion about the future of the 2020-21 basketball, wrestling and swimming.

Abington Heights continued practicing, following procedures that had been in place for voluntary workouts prior to Friday.

Lackawanna Trail has not been practicing, but its school board decided Monday to allow a return to voluntary workouts Dec. 14 with a planned switch to mandatory practices Dec. 21.

It may be more accurate to just refer to this as the 2021 season, because most superintendents of LIAA schools would prefer there be no competition, including non-league events or scrimmages, before the New Year.

That preference came out of a Dec. 9 virtual meeting of superintendents of schools in the LIAA, the organization that oversees Lackawanna League sports.

During their meeting, the superintendents agreed to allow practices to begin Friday, but also decided on no competition until Jan. 4.

At most schools, ADs received word from their own superintendents following the meeting and in advance of the Thursday LIAA athletic directors meeting. There were also instructions to come up with alternative schedules in case league play was unable to begin in the first few days of the New Year.

However, no formal message was delivered from the superintendents meeting to the ADs association, which is headed by Montrose’s Joe Gilhool.

Some ADs interpreted the message from the superintendents as a directive, while others viewed it as a suggestion. In addition, there were questions about whether the league could order individual schools how to proceed with their events outside the league.

The ADs wound up voting to keep their league schedules as is, but did discuss alternatives, particularly for basketball, if the season starts later.

“Wrestling, basketball, swimming will remain status quo,” Gilhool said. “If the administration bumps it, we will go to Option 2, which is the first two dates will be rescheduled and we’ll start with Jan. 11.

“Option 3, which will have to be worked on, will probably be Jan. 21.”

The alternate schedules may need to be worked out because superintendents could be meeting again this week prior to Thursday’s AD meeting and are expected to discuss whether to order the seasons to be delayed another week or two.

Superintendents of the public schools in Lackawanna County – the LIAA also includes schools in Wyoming, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike counties – already held a conference call Monday to discuss the issue.

Swimming schedules have already been revised twice and wrestling once to accommodate the later season starts.

ADs voted last week to stick with a Jan. 4 girls basketball and Jan. 5 boys basketball start. They voted 16-6 against deciding on a Jan. 11 start at that time.

As many as six schools were considering playing prior to Jan. 4 with Mid Valley and Delaware Valley making the clearest statements in opposition to a ban on December events.

Most holiday tournaments involving league schools have been canceled.

The ADs agreed that all athletes in basketball and swimming were wearing masks at all times during practice.

After lengthy discussions about schedule issues, they decided to table discussions about spectator policies until this week’s meeting.