🔊 Listen to this

Andrew Maddock, a senior point guard from Clarks Summit, is battling for a starting spot on the defending Wyoming Valley Conference overall and Division 2 boys basketball champion Wyoming Seminary team.

During Sunday’s WVC Media Day, held virtually this year, head coach Pete Moses identified four likely starters. The other spot, Moses said will come down to Maddock, who plays the same position as one of the team leaders, Jake Koretz, and a sophomore transfer student, Isaiah Stull, who may fit the needs of the open position.

Maddock’s older brother, Tyler, was the starting point guard on the first of three straight championship teams for the Blue Knights. Wyoming Seminary won WVC Division 3 and District 2 Class 3A titles in 2017-18.