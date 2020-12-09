🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights’ Clair Marion drives to the basket against West Scranton’s Angelina Moraca during the District 2 5A girls basketball championship.

Abington Heights’ Anna Scoblick goes up for a shot during a game last season.

If or when a Lackawanna League basketball season can be played, the Abington Heights Lady Comets figure to put together another formidable lineup.

In the meantime, they are doing their best to enjoy their time together and get as prepared as possible within the constraints of current COVID-19 rules.

Abington Heights, like all other schools in District 2, has been practicing with players wearing masks and, according to school district guidelines, is doing only the drills that can be accomplished within social distancing. It is what they can do for now to get ready for a season that is expected to start Jan. 4 or later.

“Our kids have been very patient and have been very good with following the restrictions,” Lady Comets coach Deanna Klingman said. “Right now, we’re just grateful we can see each other. Every school in the country, their experience has definitely changed this year.

“Most schools, you usually have open gyms in the spring, team camps in the summer, summer league. It’s not just us, it’s around the country that it has changed. So, we’re just trying to look for: what can we be grateful for during this time?”

Along with working on their personal conditioning and their individual basketball skills while socially distanced in the gym, the Abington Heights players have enjoyed team-building experiences like Motivational Mondays, where they share motivational quotes, and working together on a holiday charity project.

Klingman’s task has been to be creative in the drills she designs for the team and to foster progress in areas where she can while defensive work – or working against a defense – is extremely limited.

Abington Heights returns its top two scorers and six of its top eight players from a team that went 20-6, finished second in both Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A and came within a one-point loss of reaching the state quarterfinals after winning a first-round game.

All-star wing player Clair Marion is a 5-foot-10 senior who led the team in scoring. Rachel McDonald, a 5-4 senior guard, was the second-leading scorer and one of the league’s top 3-point threats.

Marion, McDonald and versatile 5-9 junior forward Anna Scoblick are entering their third seasons starting together.

Allison Dammer, a 5-11 junior center, played more than half of many games as the first player off the bench.

“She looks very good and very athletic,” Klingman said. “She has very good footwork and speed.

“She will help us on the scoring end as well as on rebounding.”

Seniors Allison Murray and Lauren Lombardo were the first two guards off the bench a year ago.

Juniors Claire Evans, a 5-9 guard, and Sophia Foster, a 5-10 forward, as well sophomore Lauryn Notari, a 5-10 sophomore center, also gained some varsity experience last season.

Junior Megan Heard and sophomore Caroline Murray are two other guards who return from being in the program a year ago.

Sophomore guard Elizabeth Pettinato will miss the season because of an injury.

There are 11 others sophomores and freshmen, who are new to the varsity/JV program and trying to land spots on the team, including some who could make an early impact.