Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke’s University of South Carolina Upstate women’s basketball team won its first two home games of the season Saturday and Sunday.

Burke is in her first season coaching on the National Basketball Association Division I level. She is still, however, looking for her first win over a Division I opponent.

USC Upstate (2-2) posted its two wins over a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics team and an NCAA Division II team. The Spartans defeated St. Andrews University, an NAIA team from North Carolina, 86-40, Saturday, then downed Flagler College, a Division II team from Florida, 52-42, the next day.

Defense fueled the wins.

USC Upstate forced 30 turnovers by St. Andrews then, after halftime defensive adjustments, held Flagler 10.3 percent shooting (3-for-29) in the second half.

“We had some choice words at halftime and had to wake up,” Burke said, according to a story on the USC Upstate website. “We had to make some adjustments at halftime because (Flagler) ran some things they didn’t run last year that we didn’t have film on.

“We had to make some adjustments on the fly. Our guards picked up the tempo in the second half, our posts started to rebound and our team built some confidence.”

Flagler scored the first 12 points of the second quarter for a 10-point lead. It led by 12 later in the quarter and was still in front by eight with less than three minutes remaining in the third.

USC Upstate scored the last nine points of the third quarter and outscored Flagler, 14-5, in the fourth quarter.

The week started with a 98-59 loss at Alabama.

The Spartans, who lost their opener at Auburn, will play at Old Dominion Sunday.

George Tinsley opened the Binghamton University men’s season playing through a hamstring problem.

Tinsley had shooting problems until the second half of the second game, but made contributions elsewhere as the Bearcats lost a pair of close games in a home-and-home with Marist University.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward is leading Binghamton in assists (10), tied for the team lead in minutes played (74) and second in rebounds (16) through three games.

Binghamton lost in overtime, 68-65, at home Saturday when Tinsley made a tough in-bounds pass to assist the buzzer-beating, 3-pointer that tied the game at the end of regulation. Tinsley had a career-high eight assists in Sunday’s 64-60 loss at Marist.

Tinsley missed 13 of his first 14 shots to start the season and was held to three points in the opener. He scored eight points in the final nine minutes, making three straight shots at one point, to finish with nine points and eight rebounds.

Marist opened a 61-50 lead with three minutes left before Tinsley provided five points and an assist to cut the deficit to two with 57 seconds left.

The Bearcats are 0-2 going into the start of the America East Conference Dec. 19 and 20 at home against Stony Brook. Tinsley was the conference Rookie of the Year last season.

With the constant changes to adjust for the coronavirus pandemic, it is possible the Bearcats may add a non-league game before that.

Indiana Wesleyan University, the nation’s third-ranked NAIA team, improved to 11-0 by beating Goshen, 112-60, Dec. 2, then winning at Taylor University, 88-66, Saturday with major contributions from 7-foot junior center Seth Maxwell.

Maxwell is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots. His 45 blocked shots put Maxwell within 16 of the school’s single-season record.

In just 19 minutes of the blowout win over Goshen, Maxwell was 6-for-8 for 16 points, seven rebounds, a season-high four assists and three blocked shots. He had a double-double against Taylor with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Maxwell is hitting 56.8 percent from the floor and 76.2 percent from the line on the season.

Evan Maxwell, Seth’s older brother, is playing well in the British Basketball League in his second season professionally.

Maxwell’s Newcastle Eagles lost, 77-76, to the Plymouth Raiders in the quarterfinals of the BBL Cup, a tournament competition within the regular-season schedule.

Newcastle leads Group 3 of the BBL with a 4-2 record.

Maxwell, a 6-10 center, had 15 points, 19 rebounds and 4 assists in the loss to Plymouth for his third straight double-double. He is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds.