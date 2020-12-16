Country Club of Scranton member Brandon Matthews followed up an opening-round 68 with three straight rounds of 70 to finish at 6-under-par, 278 and tied for 18th in a 132-player field at the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Shell Open, held Thursday through Sunday at Trump National Golden Palm in Doral, Fla.

Matthews, a state high school champion while playing at Pittston Area, bounced up and down the leaderboard after starting the final day in a tie for 14th.

The 26-year-old from Dupont played the first 10 holes in 3-over Sunday before going 5-under for seven holes, then finishing with a bogey on 18.

Matthews followed up his bogey on 10, his first hole of the tournament Thursday, by going the next 19 holes with nothing worse than par. He finished with opening round with four birdies and 13 pars, then began Friday’s round with two pars.

Matthews overcame five Friday bogeys with a stretch of six birdies in 11 holes, then recovered from rough starts in each of the last two rounds. He was 3-over through six holes before playing the last 12 with four birdies and eight pars.

M.J. Maguire shot four rounds in the 60s to finish at 268 and win by two strokes.

The biggest victory of Matthews’ professional career came in 2017 on the Latinoamerica Tour when he won the Molina Canuelas Championship in Argentina.

Matthews tentatively plans to complete his competitive year by playing in the Puerto Plata Open beginning Thursday at the Playa Dorada Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

The field of 144 players will be cut to 55 and ties following Friday’s round. The tournament has a total purse of $175,000, including $31,500 to the winner.