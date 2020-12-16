The Pennsylvania Principals Association asked the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association to delay the start of winter sports in a letter the PIAA received just hours before its Dec. 9 meeting.

The PIAA declined, but Gov. Tom Wolf effectively took care of the request a day later.

During a Thursday press conference, Gov. Wolf announced the suspension of all scholastic sports activities, including practice and events, along with entertainment businesses, in-person dining and other activities, from Saturday, Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

Gov. Wolf announced the school decision as part of his administration’s latest attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The move came just as the bulk of Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association schools were getting set to complete their first full week of winter sports preparations following a delay in starting that process for two weeks. Abington Heights was conducting practices cautiously, with masks and strict social distancing rules, and Lackawanna Trail was days away from practicing for the first time since the PIAA’s first legal practice date of Nov. 20.

The early stages of the pandemic wiped out the end of the winter sports season and the entire spring season in the 2019-20 school year.

The latest delays are longer and more widespread than any since the 2020-21 academic year began. Gov. Wolf, however, emphasized that “the measures I’m announcing are intended to be temporary.”

The PIAA operated against the governor’s wishes in August when he suggested, but made clear that he did not require, a halt of sports until the New Year.

With a direct order from the governor in place, the PIAA urged its membership to help take the steps to make the move effective.

“The increases in COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth have led the Governor to ‘pause’ extracurricular activities for the next three weeks,” the PIAA said in a statement it released Friday. “Hopefully, this temporary suspension will assist in flattening the curve and reducing the numbers of cases statewide. We all collectively must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season.”

Gov. Wolf said the move had to be made with COVID-19 case counts on the rise around the state.

“The point is right now the problem that we are all facing is this virus continues to rage in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Over the past several weeks, it has become clear we need to take further mitigation actions to protect Pennsylvanians and stop the spread of COVID-19. We all hoped it would not come to this, and that’s the point.

“The current surge in the state of Pennsylvania will not allow us to wait.”

Wolf’s decision did not technically delay the start of winter sports in the state. In some parts of Pennsylvania, teams went ahead with Opening Night games Friday, even though they were aware that the first legal date of playing games would also be the only date of competition until after the New Year.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Wolf said. “It’s not like back in March. We know more about it. We’re more prepared than ever.

“But this is something we’ve got to get through so we can get back to life as we want it to be. This is so frustrating; so painful; but we can get there.”