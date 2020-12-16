🔊 Listen to this

Superintendents of Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association schools took a necessary step Tuesday morning when they agreed to move the start of the winter sports league schedules back to Jan. 21.

The same group of superintendents had instructed the athletic directors association for the organization, which oversees Lackawanna League sports, to move the start back from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11 in their meeting Dec. 10.

By the time the ADs met, however, rumors were already circulating about Gov. Tom Wolf’s action later that day to halt all sports preparations until Jan. 4.

The most recent ADs meeting, therefore, included mostly discussion, along with a pair of updates from Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association president and District 2 chairman Frank Majikes. The ADs did reset the basketball schedule to Jan. 11 at that time and Delaware Valley athletic director Chris Ross, a Lackawanna Trail graduate, prepared a tentative wrestling schedule.

“We didn’t get much accomplished because there were so many questions,” Montrose AD Joe Gilhool, the president of the LIAA group, said following the meeting, which the ADs closed from the media. “We’ll move forward (this) week.”

When the ADs meet again Wednesday, they have a more practical new target date.

The PIAA requires 15 preseason practices before teams can play.

Because the LIAA earlier delayed the start of practices from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4, member teams are less than halfway through that process.

If practices resume Jan. 4, as currently scheduled, teams will need time to complete their preseasons and become eligible, under PIAA rules, to play games.

The Jan. 21 starting date allows for most LIAA teams to be ready to play on the league opening date.

Other actions, taken by the PIAA on the state level in its Dec. 9 Board of Directors meeting, were designed to prepare for other issues teams will face with the late start to the season.

“The Board has been proactive in the implementation of policies throughout the fall and winter sports’ seasons,” Majikes said, according to the Friday PIAA release. “At (the Dec. 9) meeting, the Board removed many eligibility restrictions and deadlines to allow for maximum flexibility and opportunities for schools to complete a winter season.”

The PIAA altered the basketball season by changing the deadline to complete district tournament from March 6 to March 15. It also passed a motion to limit basketball and team dual meet wrestling state tournaments to only district champions. Qualifiers for the state swimming were cut in half and the state wrestling championship field was reduced even further by inserting an additional step between the regional and state tournaments.

The PIAA, like it did in the fall, passed a motion to allow non-playoff teams and teams eliminated from the playoffs to schedule extra games until the date of the state championships. For example, basketball teams could play up to 22 games up until March 26, the current date of the final scheduled state championship.

The PIAA Board of Directors has its next meeting scheduled for Jan. 6. However, Majikes said that date could be changed if events warrant an earlier meeting. A District 2 meeting scheduled for Monday was postponed to a later date.