Another sports season has been lost to COVID-19.

The Colonial States Athletic Conference, which includes Clarks Summit University and Keystone College in its membership, has canceled the winter sports season.

The CSAC Board of Directors made the announcement, along with updates on conference fall and spring sports, Monday.

After earlier suspending competition through at least Jan. 31, the CSAC announced Monday that there would be no formal conference competition or conference championships in any fall or winter sports for the 2020-21 academic year.

The CSAC had also canceled spring sports competition in 2019-20. In that case, some teams had gotten in limited non-conference competition before the shutdown.

Monday’s decision does not keep conference schools from putting together some type of non-conference competition, but with other National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III leagues making or facing similar decisions, options likely would be limited.

According to Monday’s announcement: “Institutions will be granted autonomy regarding practice, training and outside competition opportunities for the sports of men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. CSAC institutions are committed to following pandemic related metrics, all local, state, and federal health guidelines as well as NCAA recommendations in developing plans for athletic activity.

The CSAC Board of Directors will evaluate spring sports competition in January.

On the national level, winter sports championships were unable to be completed in 2019-20.