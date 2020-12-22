The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon to decrease the minimum preseason practice requirement for this winter season only, reducing the gap between the resumption of practice and the first games teams will be able to play.

All extracurricular activities at state schools are currently on hold, on an order from Gov. Tom Wolf, until Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.

The PIAA voted unanimously to cut the required number of preseason practices from 15 to 10. That is particularly significant locally because none of teams in the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, which includes Abington Heights, Lackawanna Trail and Scranton Prep, have reached the minimum yet and some have not even started.

The LIAA was working last week on a proposal to switch its first playing date to Jan. 21 because, with the Jan. 4 return to practice, many of its teams would not be ready to compete early.

Barring other state-mandated delays, Tuesday’s action means all teams in the state will become eligible for their first competitions between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, depending on how many practices they had completed before Gov. Wolf halted activity Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. There will be no games prior to Jan. 4 because of a motion passed at the previous PIAA meeting to require four days of practice following a suspension of activity that lasted 15 days or longer.

The PIAA also may have solved a developing problem for Lackawanna League wrestling with another of its decisions Tuesday.

The dual meet team wrestling championships will be delayed until after the regular season and individual wrestling championships have been completed, allowing some additional time for what was becoming a short regular-season window for competition.

In future discussions, the PIAA may be altering its swimming championships from four days at Bucknell University. The possibility of remaining at Bucknell is being discussed, along with the possibility of switching to a two-day format, which is more feasible because of an earlier PIAA action to cut this year’s championship field in half.

Most of Tuesday’s action was designed to extend a regular season that has been shortened to this point in all sports.

“Why we did what we did today was to try to shorten time to return … to give schools opportunity to maximize as many play dates as possible,” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said while addressing the media after the virtual board meeting ended.

Lombardi described three sets of teams around the state as of the governor’s shutdown: Those that completed their preseason, some of which even took advantage of the only available playing date, Dec. 11; those who are part way through the practice requirements – a group that includes Abington Heights; and those that have not yet held an official winter practice – a group that includes Lackawanna Trail.

The specific proposal the PIAA approved Tuesday read: “To attempt to develop a common theme for practices, where some school started, some did not and some had a partial start, the chart below illustrates a baseline to get 10 days of practice before competition. If schools started practice, they need to complete a combination of practices to get to 10 before a contest is played. Those schools that completed a pre-season – some have already played a contest – must get minimally 4 practices to resume play. This change is reflective of some areas of the state are moving to a later January start and if we use the standard 15 preseason practices, they will probably not be able to get much of a season completed. 10 days or two weeks of workouts appear reasonable from health and safety standard to start. To assist those sports where the school has to utilize off campus (community or private facilities) for their hosting this sport (swimming, bowling, rifle) the requirement would be five (5) days, not ten (10) days. These changes are for 2020-21 winter sports only.”

The chart referenced shows that teams, which have not completed any practices previously need 10 in order to start; those with one completed need nine, etc. down to those that already completed six or greater would need four.

District 2 of the PIAA scheduled a meeting for Tuesday evening at which some district playoff plans were likely to be discussed and possibly adjusted.

The PIAA Board of Directors will meet again Jan. 6.