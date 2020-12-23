Maxwell brothers help teams into top spots

Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke reached another milestone in her college basketball coaching career Friday night when the University of South Carolina Upstate defeated host Winthrop College, 56-49, in a Big South Conference women’s game.

The win was the first over a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I opponent for Burke, who is in her first season coaching on the highest level of college basketball. The win improved the Spartans to 1-1 in the Big South and 3-4 overall.

USC Upstate built a big lead in the first half, but trailed by two before scoring the game’s final nine points over the last 2:35.

The Spartans used streaks of 12 and 10 points to open a 31-16 halftime lead, but the Eagles rallied in the second half with the help of a 13-point streak.

USC Upstate had a Monday game at Florida A&M canceled and will be back in action with its first two Big South home games, Dec. 30 and 31 against High Point.

The win over Winthrop came in the second of two straight games with the Eagles. Winthrop won the first of two games in Rock Hill, S.C., 59-54.

George Tinsley’s had his best game of the season at Binghamton University, but the Bearcats remained winless overall through their opening weekend of America East Conference play.

Binghamton is 0-2 in the America East and 0-5 overall despite playing its second overtime game and having a closing-seconds shot at the winning basket for the third time this season.

Rival Stony Brook University downed Binghamton, 80-70, in overtime Sunday after winning the conference opener, 73-59, Saturday.

Tinsley shared the game lead in both points (16) and rebounds (eight) in the overtime loss.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore forward had seven points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal Saturday.

Through five games, Tinsley is averaging 9.4 points, along with team-highs of 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 38.0 minutes played per game. He shares the team lead in steals with four.

Tinsley, who was second nationally in playing time last season when he was America East Rookie of the Year, played 43 minutes Sunday when he was 7-for-14 from the floor. He played 35 minutes Saturday, but attempted just four shots, making two.

The two 50-percent weekend efforts raised Tinsley’s field goal percentage to 39.1. He has made more than half his attempts since being held to a field goal in the first 1½ games.

Indiana Wesleyan University followed up moving into the No. 1 spot in the country in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics rankings by winning two more games and setting a school record for most consecutive wins at the start of the season.

The Wildcats (16-0) went to Glendale, Ariz. where one game was called off because of COVID-19 concerns, but the team was able to play twice. Indiana Wesleyan defeated Arizona Christian University, 82-62, Friday then hammered Benedictine University at Mesa, 122-74, Saturday.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center, scored a team-high 25 points Friday, then had nine more points in just 20 minutes Saturday before sitting down four points short of 1,000 for his career.

Maxwell is scheduled to get a shot at the milestone Dec. 30 in a 7 p.m. home game against Indiana Tech.

Against Arizona Christian, Maxwell also had seven assists and two blocked shots. He had five rebounds and added to his national-high blocked shot total with two against Benedictine.

Indiana Wesleyan has beaten half of its opponents by 30 or more points and has already matched a 39-year-old school record by hitting 100 points in 10 of its games.

Spencer Piercefield came off the bench to hit seven first-half 3-pointers in the latest romp during which no starter played more than 26 minutes.

Seth Maxwell’s older brother, Evan Maxwell, also continues to play well and be a big part of team success in his second professional season.

Maxwell received weekly recognition from the British Basketball League after his role in a win that put the Newcastle Eagles on top of the BBL Championship standings.

The Eagles are 4-1, the first of the BBL’s 11 teams to get to four wins in the championship portion of the schedule.

The BBL names a weekly “All-Star Five” of its best five performances of the week, plus an additional seven to the “Bench” for those among the top dozen performances. Maxwell, a 6-foot-10 center, made the bench list this week with 19 points and eight rebounds in an 85-84 victory over the Cheshire Eagles.

Maxwell was 8-for-14 from the floor, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers.