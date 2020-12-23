Opposing defenses discovered early that they needed to be aware of Rachel McDonald as a 3-point shooting threat, so she has worked to find other ways to score.

A quick glance often reveals that McDonald, at 5-foot-4, is the smallest player on the court, so she has had to learn not to let that be exploited.

The willingness to keep improving other facets of her game while continuing to hit shots from long distance has led to the opportunity for the Abington Heights senior to play on the college level at Misericordia University.

McDonald committed to Friday to continue her academic and athletic careers at the Dallas school, which has produced 43 basketball victories over the past two seasons combined.

“When I visited there, I just loved the campus,” said McDonald, who also considered Keystone, Marywood, Fredonia State (N.Y.), Juniata, Lebanon Valley and Lycoming.

McDonald credited Misericordia coach Jason Rhine with showing consistent interest throughout the last two years, including while she was playing AAU in the summer for NEPA Elite and, previously, JB Hoops.

Through devotion to the game beyond just the high school season, McDonald has kept improving.

“They knew me as a shooter; I feel like that’s what everybody knows me as – a shooter,” said McDonald, who has combined to hit more than 100 shots from beyond the arc in her two seasons as a starter for the Lady Comets. “I’ve been working on driving to the basket more. I feel like, because I’m known as a shooter, to be able to expand my game, I need to go beyond that and get to the basket more than I have in the past.”

McDonald also knew she had to show she could stand up to bigger opponents on the defensive end.

“You just have to be physical and not let anybody push you around,” McDonald said.