Brandon Matthews came away from the Puerto Plata Open proud not only of the result – his second career PGA Tour Latinoamerica win – but also with the way he performed with the lead throughout Sunday’s final round at Playa Dorada Golf Course in the Dominican Republic.

After shooting 63 in Saturday’s third round, the Country Club of Scranton member vowed to “keep the pedal down” while playing in the final round, which he began with a four-stroke lead.

Matthews did just that with his third 65 of the tournament, stringing together back-to-back birdies twice in the first 11 holes and never letting his lead get under three strokes.

With the win in sight, the former state high school champion from Pittston Area decided it was time to show just a bit of caution over the final three holes and still added two more birdies.

“I did play extremely smart over the last three holes,” Matthews said in a Monday telephone interview from Florida before starting a holiday season drive back to Pennsylvania. “Drivable par-4 on 16, I hit 3-iron, wedge to 10 feet and knocked it in. I hit driver off the last hole, which is a par-5, but laid up my second shot, hit another wedge to 10 feet and knocked it in.

“It’s intelligent course management, but also being able to rely on my putter to do the rest of the work.”

Matthews has been comfortable with his ball-striking throughout a successful fall that also included a Minor League Tour victory and a berth in the PGA Tour LOCALiQ Series Championship for his performance in that eight-event series. The recent improvement in the putting stroke helped make him into a champion while producing the second-lowest winning score, in relation to par, in tour history at 26-under-par, 258.

“(Sunday), I was playing myself, because I knew that if I played a good round of golf, I was going to be almost impossible to catch,” Matthews said. “I had 26-under on my mind and that’s why I kind of gave it a little bit more of a first pump there at the last.”

Jacob Bergeron shot a closing 63 to finish alone in second, five strokes back.

Matthews earned the $31,500 first prize and moved into third place on the Latinoamerica Order of Merit point standings list for 2020-21. The tour had one event in March, was shut down for nine months because of COVID-19, and resumed last week with Matthews joining in for the Shell Open in Florida and finishing tied for 18th.

The 26-year-old from Dupont plans to keep playing the Latinoamerica Tour when the 2020-21 season continues in March.

“I’m really proud that I extended my lead,” said Matthews, who posted his previous Latinoamerica win at the 2017 Molino Canuelas Championship in Colombia. “I think that probably the hardest thing to do in golf is to have a several-shot lead and extend it throughout the day.

“I really played almost as good as I could have. I put (the ball) in every spot that I needed to put it in and trusted my putter a lot.”

Matthews got his week off to a quiet start, playing the first eight in 1-over-par Thursday when he started on the 10th tee. He played the remaining 64 holes in 27-under.