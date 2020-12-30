Lackawanna Trail senior fullback Ray Melnikoff was a second-team selection in Class 2A when PAFootballNews.com announced its Coaches Select All-State Team.

Melnikoff was a first-team choice in Class A as a junior before the Lions moved up in classification.

Also a linebacker and kicker, Melnikoff led the Lions in rushing and scoring in a season that was reduced to just four games by various issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lions went 3-1, finishing second in Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 behind Old Forge.