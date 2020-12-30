District 2 committee members met hours after last week’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors meeting to try to continue preparations for the anticipated start-up of the winter sports seasons.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown of extracurricular activities is scheduled to end Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. after more than three weeks. The PIAA, in its last two meetings has: reduced the minimum number of preseason practices from 15 to 10, put in a new rule requiring four days of practice after the extended break and altered its postseasons to try to open up more regular season time for a season that is essentially beginning about a month later than scheduled.

With the sum of the government and PIAA actions leaving District 2 teams in position to begin competition between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, depending upon how many practices they have completed, district playoff formats and policies will be the next to be completed.

Frank Majikes, who serves as both president of the PIAA Board of Directors and chairman of District 2, has called for an extra meeting of all athletic directors from District 2 schools. That meeting is likely to take place Jan. 7, one day after the next PIAA meeting.

“My goal is to get the LIAA and the Wyoming Valley Conference together as much as we can so that we’re on the same page,” Majikes said.

There could be some challenges to that because WVC schools are generally closer to the completion of preseason practice requirements. The conference will begin its wrestling schedule Jan. 9, following a decision at another meeting last week, and many of its basketball teams are expected to play some non-league games between Jan. 8 and the new league starting dates of Jan. 14-15.

The Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, which oversees Lackawanna League sports, had been planning a Jan. 21 start. That was prior to the PIAA ruling to reduce the required number of preseason practices. No new meetings have been called yet to deal with the potential of starting sooner.

One of the issues Majikes hopes the leagues can agree on is whether to have a minimum number of completed games for qualification into the district basketball tournaments. Hazleton Area athletic director Fred Barletta, the WVC president, said the conference is in favor of setting that number at eight.

District 2 has the final say, but is likely to accept a number that the two leagues agree upon, if that happens.

District 2 basketball playoff dates have not been finalized yet, but the two leagues finishing at similar dates would be helpful. The PIAA reduced its state basketball and dual meet wrestling tournaments to champions only, which shortened the state events and revised the deadlines for completing the regular season and district tournaments.

There could be changes in district formats, such as using home gyms of higher seeds, possibly even through the finals. There are questions about the feasibility of the 2021 championships being held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, but Majikes said no decision has been made and one is not likely until at least after an upcoming meeting he will have with arena representatives.

District 2 individual wrestling championships, with no more than eight entries per weight class, will likely be held Feb. 20 and split over two sites – one each for Class 3A and 2A. New this season is the need to hold a round of qualifying the week before, with two tournaments each in 3A and 2A on Feb. 13, to trim the fields to eight.