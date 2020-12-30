Abington Heights graduates Cory Spangenberg and Evan Maxwell took their talents overseas in 2020.

Spangenberg played baseball in Japan while Maxwell ended one coronavirus-shortened season in Slovakia then started a new season in the United Kingdom. They each played in the highest-level of professional sports in those countries.

Brandon Matthews, a member at the Country Club of Scranton who worked on his game there briefly when professional tours were on hold this summer, won a golf tournament in the Dominican Republic.

Spangenberg played his first season of Nippon Professional Baseball and led the Pacific League in triples.

The third baseman/left fielder, who led Abington Heights to a 2009 state championship, made the move following six seasons in Major League Baseball.

Spangenberg had eight triples while batting .268 in 111 games with 15 home runs and 57 runs batted in. In addition to his league-high eight triples, he was third in doubles (26), fifth in stolen bases (14) and tied for ninth in home runs.

With Spangenberg moving around the batting order, after opening the season in the leadoff spot, the Saitama Seibu Lions finished 58-58-4 in third place out of six Pacific team.

Maxwell followed up a career as an All-American and national champion at Indiana Wesleyan University by heading to the Slovakia Extraliga to play the 2019-20 season for Spisska Nova Ves.

The 6-foot-10 forward/center returned from the first coronavirus-related stoppage in Slovakia with a 34-point, 18-rebound game. In 27 games, he averaged 15.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

For his second professional season, Maxwell wound up with the Newcastle Eagles where he has become one of the top players in the British Basketball League.

The league leader in defensive rebounds, Maxwell is second in total rebounds. He is averaging 15.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots for the first-place Eagles.

Matthews tied for the second-best score in PGA Tour Latinoamerica history with a 26-under-par, 258 to win the Puerto Plata Open earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

The 26-year-old’s year included his PGA Tour debut in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a Minor League Tour victory in Florida.