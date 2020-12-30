George Tinsley led Binghamton University in rebounds and assists Monday and, with the game on the line in the final minute, he combined both.

With the University of Maryland-Baltimore County threatening to make it a one-score game, Tinsley cleared a defensive rebound, then added an assist for a fast-break basket, helping finish off the Retrievers, 75-69, to give the Bearcats their first men’s basketball win of the season.

The 11 rebounds and five assists, to go along with six points, allowed Tinsley to close the calendar year on a winning note.

The win capped a special 2020 for Tinsley, who achieved personal awards despite what were often team struggles around him.

Tinsley, the leader of a 2018 state Class 5A championship by Abington Heights, was named Rookie of the Year in the America East Conference.

The 2020 highlights for local graduates playing on the college level were topped on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level.

In addition to Tinsley on the men’s side, 2008 Abington Heights graduate Becky Burke continued her rapid ascension through the coaching ranks by landing the job as head coach of the University of South Carolina Upstate women’s team.

Tinsley received more playing time than any Division I freshman in the past 15 years and used it to lead America East freshmen in scoring with 11.6 points per game and rebounding with 7.4. His rebound average was second in the league among all players.

The 6-foot-6 forward played an average of 38:23 for the Bearcats, who went 4-12 in the America East and 10-19 overall.

Tinsley shot 71 percent from the line, made 54 shots from 3-point range and hit 52 percent from inside the arc. He led the team with 31 blocked shots and five double-doubles. Tinsley was also second on the Bearcats in assists with 50 and steals with 30.

Binghamton is just 1-3 in the America East and 1-6 overall so far in Tinsley’s sophomore season with two overtime losses and two other losses by six points or less.

Despite some shooting struggles to begin the season, Tinsley continues to play a major role.

Tinsley leads the team in minutes (37.6), rebounds (8.3) and assists (3.1) while averaging 9.6 points and making more than half he has taken from inside the arc.

Burke is off to a 3-4 start, including 1-1 in the Big South Conference, in her first season at USC Upstate going into games Thursday and Friday.

After leading the University of Charleston to a 48-14 record and an NCAA Division II national tournament appearance in her two seasons at the West Virginia school, Burke made the jump to Division I.

Seth Maxwell, a 7-foot junior center from Abington Heights, is leading all National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics players in blocked shots while helping Indiana Wesleyan University to a school-record 16-0 start and the number-one ranking nationally.

Maxwell is averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots despite playing just 26.1 minutes per game with the Wildcats overpowering opponents.

As a sophomore in the 2019-20 season, Maxwell averaged 17.0, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots while earning the Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Year and third-team All-American honors.

Indiana Wesleyan was ranked second nationally going into the 32-team tournament, which was called off.

Among the other college highlights in 2020, which had competition greatly limited by pandemic issues:

Former Abington Heights girls track and field athletes Danielle Heine, a pole vaulter at the University of New Hampshire, and Calista Marzolino, a high jumper at Lehigh, each finished second in their conference indoor meets as freshmen.

Kyle Burke, a sophomore on the Lehigh men’s team, anchored two relay teams that finished second in the Patriot League indoor championships.

Before spring sports could be halted, Lackawanna Trail graduate Nate Rolka made an impressive NCAA Division I debut in baseball at the University of Delaware by striking out four while retiring six of the seven Florida Atlantic University batters he faced.

Abington Heights graduate Carter Smith qualified for the NCAA Division II Diving National Championships at West Chester University. The meet was never contested.

Also at West Chester, Tim Toro, another Abington Heights graduate, returned from injury to start the final 24 games of his college career, helping Division II West Chester University to 20 men’s basketball wins.

After missing her entire freshman season because of a serious knee injury, former Lady Comet Cassie Ksiazek made her college debut and played all 30 women’s basketball games for Division II East Stroudsburg University.

Jackson Danzig, also from Abington Heights, led the University of Scranton men’s basketball team in 3-pointers, assists and free throw percentage.

Abington Heights graduate Carly Danoski was named Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete for women’s indoor track and field in which she was a three-event conference champion.

With Bella Lamonea earned Player of the Year, Keystone College won the Colonial States Athletic Conference title and reached the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament for the first time.

Clarks Summit University had the biggest improvement in any level of NCAA basketball and the second-largest in Division III women’s history when it went from winless in 2018-19 to 18 victories in 2019-20.